ADAMS, Mass. — Mrs. Loretta M. (Asaevich) Cooney, 88, of Adams, died Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Adams on January 14, 1934, daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (Falgier) Asaevich. She attended Adams schools, graduating from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1952. Loretta last worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years at Stanley’s Lumber in Adams until retiring. Earlier, she had worked at the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co. and the former Brightwater Paper Co. in Adams. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, where she was an active participant in the vigil to keep the church open during its temporary closure. She was a member and former secretary of the St. Stanislaus School Parent-Teacher Group, and a member of the former TMTM Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and going to the movies.

