iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Win Big in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Brody Calvert had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Lenox. Ryan Adams scored twice, and Ryan Marauszwski assisted on a pair of goals. Alex Perenick also scored a goal in the win.
iBerkshires.com
Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Boys Shut Out Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Monument Mountain boys soccer team went into Thursday’s Churchill League match at Mount Greylock a little shorthanded. The Spartans finished it even more shorthanded but with a win in their hands. Sam Higa redirected a Sam Yeung free kick in the 32nd minute, and...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten
SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Volleyball Edges Turners Falls
DALTON, Mass. -- Olivia Mason and McKenzie LaBier each had six kills Wednesday as the Wahconah volleyball team defeated Turners Falls in four sets. LaBier also had three blocks and an ace in the 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24 thriller. "Wahconah almost finished in three sets after trailing 12-22," coach Dave...
iBerkshires.com
Franklin Tech Golfers Top McCann Tech
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Franklin Tech golf team Thursday posted a 23-1 win over McCann Tech at the Thomas Memorial Golf Course. Keeghen Scott picked up the lone win for the Hornets in the No. 2 match, falling to the Eagles’ Alex Suda, 3-1. McCann Tech (2-2)...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Dominate at Home
DALTON, Mass. – The Wahconah boys cross country team Wednesday took the top six places in a three-team meet on its home course to pick up a pair of dual meet wins. Riley Gladu crossed the finish line first in 17 minutes, 55.20 seconds, about five seconds ahead of teammate Cadighan Gladu.
iBerkshires.com
Hampshire Girls Soccer Edges Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Hampshire girls soccer team Wednesday earned a 2-1 win over Pittsfield. Molly Pope scored a goal for the Generals, who slipped to 0-4 but also gave up the fewest goals it has allowed in a game during that start. “The girls played so well today,...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Starts Strong, Shuts Out Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys soccer team Wednesday used a strong start to their game to continue a strong start to their season. The Hornets scored their second goal of the game on their fourth corner kick of the afternoon before six minutes elapsed in an eventual 5-0 win over Drury.
iBerkshires.com
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton
LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
iBerkshires.com
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
iBerkshires.com
Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Country Singer Releases New Single
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — CJ Field went to Nashville more than a decade ago to focus on being a solo artist and a professional songwriter. His career has taken him all over the East Coast and country joints throughout the South. Despite his travels, he has kept the spirit...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
iBerkshires.com
Loretta M. Cooney, 88
ADAMS, Mass. — Mrs. Loretta M. (Asaevich) Cooney, 88, of Adams, died Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Adams on January 14, 1934, daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (Falgier) Asaevich. She attended Adams schools, graduating from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1952. Loretta last worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years at Stanley’s Lumber in Adams until retiring. Earlier, she had worked at the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co. and the former Brightwater Paper Co. in Adams. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, where she was an active participant in the vigil to keep the church open during its temporary closure. She was a member and former secretary of the St. Stanislaus School Parent-Teacher Group, and a member of the former TMTM Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and going to the movies.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Announces Info Sessions for MBA Program
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA’s Division of Graduate & Continuing Education (DGCE) announces the 2022-2023 schedule of information sessions for those interested in completing a Bachelor’s Degree or pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The 30-minute information sessions will be available in-person and online in North...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
