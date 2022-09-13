Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
iBerkshires.com
Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Golfers Earn First Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten
SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
iBerkshires.com
Chicopee Comp Girls Use Fast Start to Top Wahconah
CHICOPEE, Maass. – Taryn Carriveau scored four goals, and the Chicopee Comp girls soccer team used a strong start to earn a 5-1 win over Wahconah on Wednesday evening. The Colts scored four times in the first five minutes before Wahconah was able to right the ship. “We adjusted...
iBerkshires.com
Hampshire Girls Soccer Edges Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Hampshire girls soccer team Wednesday earned a 2-1 win over Pittsfield. Molly Pope scored a goal for the Generals, who slipped to 0-4 but also gave up the fewest goals it has allowed in a game during that start. “The girls played so well today,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Culver Wins Girls Race at Reid
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenox junior Alice Culver ran a 6 minute, 46 second mile pace Wednesday to beat the field by more than a minute in a five-team cross country race at Reid Middle School. Culver finished in 21:02.01 to lead three Millionaires in the top five. Her teammates...
iBerkshires.com
Nelson, Monument Mountain Girls Win Second Straight
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Jade Nelson scored in the 35th minute Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Southwick. Colette Hartcorn assisted on Nelson’s game-winner as the Spartans earned their second straight win. Monument Mountain (2-1-1) goes to Northampton on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
iBerkshires.com
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Announces Info Sessions for MBA Program
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA’s Division of Graduate & Continuing Education (DGCE) announces the 2022-2023 schedule of information sessions for those interested in completing a Bachelor’s Degree or pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The 30-minute information sessions will be available in-person and online in North...
iBerkshires.com
Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
iBerkshires.com
National Grid to Host Customer Energy Assistance Pop-Ups
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — National Grid is launching a series of customer energy assistance pop-up events across Massachusetts to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter season. Beginning Sept. 20 at McCann Technical School in North Adams, National Grid and other partners...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
iBerkshires.com
NBCC Offering Van Service for Revel in Recovery Event
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is offering free van transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in Recovery's Revel in Recovery event on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Revel in Recovery will take place at the Pittsfield Commons from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Country Singer Releases New Single
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — CJ Field went to Nashville more than a decade ago to focus on being a solo artist and a professional songwriter. His career has taken him all over the East Coast and country joints throughout the South. Despite his travels, he has kept the spirit...
Comments / 0