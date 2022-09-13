ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0

HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
SHEFFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Golfers Earn First Win

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten

SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
North Adams, MA
City
Drury, MA
North Adams, MA
Sports
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Chicopee Comp Girls Use Fast Start to Top Wahconah

CHICOPEE, Maass. – Taryn Carriveau scored four goals, and the Chicopee Comp girls soccer team used a strong start to earn a 5-1 win over Wahconah on Wednesday evening. The Colts scored four times in the first five minutes before Wahconah was able to right the ship. “We adjusted...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hampshire Girls Soccer Edges Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Hampshire girls soccer team Wednesday earned a 2-1 win over Pittsfield. Molly Pope scored a goal for the Generals, who slipped to 0-4 but also gave up the fewest goals it has allowed in a game during that start. “The girls played so well today,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westfield Tech#Tigers
iBerkshires.com

Culver Wins Girls Race at Reid

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenox junior Alice Culver ran a 6 minute, 46 second mile pace Wednesday to beat the field by more than a minute in a five-team cross country race at Reid Middle School. Culver finished in 21:02.01 to lead three Millionaires in the top five. Her teammates...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Nelson, Monument Mountain Girls Win Second Straight

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Jade Nelson scored in the 35th minute Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Southwick. Colette Hartcorn assisted on Nelson’s game-winner as the Spartans earned their second straight win. Monument Mountain (2-1-1) goes to Northampton on Friday.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19

NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Announces Info Sessions for MBA Program

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA’s Division of Graduate & Continuing Education (DGCE) announces the 2022-2023 schedule of information sessions for those interested in completing a Bachelor’s Degree or pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The 30-minute information sessions will be available in-person and online in North...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

National Grid to Host Customer Energy Assistance Pop-Ups

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — National Grid is launching a series of customer energy assistance pop-up events across Massachusetts to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter season. Beginning Sept. 20 at McCann Technical School in North Adams, National Grid and other partners...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

NBCC Offering Van Service for Revel in Recovery Event

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is offering free van transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in Recovery's Revel in Recovery event on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Revel in Recovery will take place at the Pittsfield Commons from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Country Singer Releases New Single

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — CJ Field went to Nashville more than a decade ago to focus on being a solo artist and a professional songwriter. His career has taken him all over the East Coast and country joints throughout the South. Despite his travels, he has kept the spirit...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy