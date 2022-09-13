Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks Just Like Mom Christine Taylor at the 2022 Emmys
Watch: Would Ben Stiller Ever Join Cast of Severance?. A daddy-daughter date night. Ben Stiller brought the most adorable plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards: his and wife Christine Taylor's daughter Ella Stiller. The Zoolander star and his 20-year-old child coordinated in black ensembles—Stiller appearing dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie and Ella looking all grown up in a floor-length strapless black grown with a thigh-high slit showing off her leg (see every star on the Emmys red carpet here).
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress
For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
See Tim Allen Gush Over Daughter Elizabeth’s Stellar Santa Clauses Audition
Watch: Tim Allen TEASES Upcoming The Santa Clauses Series. This Santa Clauses update will have you feeling holly and jolly. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the D23 Expo, Tim Allen and daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick revealed the magical experience it was working together on Disney+ highly anticipated TV spin-off of The Santa Clause franchise.
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Season 48 Cast
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" NBC announced Sept. 15 that Saturday Night Live's 48th season will see the addition of four new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. And while the quartet is new to Studio 8H,...
Bachelorette Finale Preview: Rachel Breaks Down Over Tino's "Shocking Secret"
Two Bachelorettes entered the mansion, but will only one leave engaged?. In an exclusive preview of Sept. 20's live Bachelorette finale, Rachel Recchia questions finalist Tino Franco's honesty throughout the competition. "Look me in the eyes," Rachel confronts him, "And lie to me again." "You did say that!" Tino fights...
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51
The music industry has lost a beloved member. Singer Jesse Powell recently passed away at his Los Angeles home, his sister Tamara Powell shared on social media Sept. 13. The R&B artist, well-known for his late '90s track "You," was 51. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce...
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments. One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during...
Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing
Watch: Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48. Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy. The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
It's date night for Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor!. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, were spotted sweetly holding hands while arriving to 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. For the occasion, Sarah brought the glitz in a navy blue ensemble from Louis Vuitton paired with a jeweled belt and choker. Meanwhile, Holland coordinated with the Impeachment: American Crime Story star in an equally glamourous gold-and-black blazer. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
See Drew Barrymore React to Ex Justin Long's Relationship With Kate Bosworth
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. A supportive friend? We love to see it. During the season three premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 11, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long sat down to discuss their past and present relationships. The two dated on-and-off for three years before officially calling it quits in 2010.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Martha Stewart Proclaims That Pete Davidson Is Having the Time of His Life
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Martha Stewart might have an eligible bachelor on her podcast soon. The lifestyle guru's son she never had, more famously known as Pete Davidson, is booked and busy but could still make an appearance on the Martha Stewart podcast.
How Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "Tough" Season 12 Reunion Breaks Tradition
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is shaping up to be one for the books. Erika Jayne teased what's to come on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting "It was a lot." "It was...
Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy Without All The Drama, Darling
The “Ted Lasso” star took home his second Best Actor trophy.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
