Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' End Date Confirmed: What to Complete
Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will be ending on Sept. 18, 2022. Here's what you need to do before the end of the season. With summer officially over, Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' begins to come to a close. While it's unclear if there will be a major end of season LTM to mark out the finale, players still have plenty of objectives to complete before the new season begins.
Apex Legends Fan Creates Clever Lifeline Rework Idea
Lifeline is one of the most iconic characters in Respawn's battle royale as she is the only healer in the Outlands. Being an icon has given her a 4.4% pick rate in Season 14, but the Apex Legends community thinks she is still underpowered and needs more rework. During the...
How to Earn Loba's New Heirloom in Apex Legends
Loba's Heirloom is finally coming to Apex Legends! Regarded as the rarest item in the game, Heirlooms are a testament to a character's past and allow players to change the skin of a character’s melee weapon. Prior to Season 14, only 10 out of the 22 Legends in Apex Legends have the Mythic-tier cosmetic item. However at the start of the new season, on Sept. 20, Loba will finally be gaining her own Heirloom after being introduced in the game, nine seasons ago, in season five.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date Information
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Revealed
Hours away from the franchise's upcoming showcase event, Call of Duty: Next, Activision officially unveiled the revamped Gunsmith debuting in Modern Warfare II. Aside from simply confirming that the series will be returning to a five-attachment max system, it appears the new offering will present an all-new system for players to learn. From Platforms and Receivers, to Weapon Vaults and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Level Cap: What is it?
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering what the testing period's progression parameters are. Modern Warfare 2 will soon feature a familiar Progression system that includes both Weapon Platform Progression and Rank (Player Level)...
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends Patch 12.17 shook up the bot lane meta by providing both buffs and nerfs to many AD Carry and support champions. This left many players with just one question on their minds: Who are the best bot lane duos to be playing right now?. Here is our...
Warzone 2.0 Circles Explained
Alongside the bevy of new additions to the Battle Royale experience, Warzone 2.0 has introduced its own fresh take on the deadly storm circle.
GoldenEye N64 Headlines Multiple Games Coming to Switch
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Nintendo 64 games, as revealed in the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct.
Kartana Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Read to find out when and for how long Kartana will be appearing in raids in Pokémon GO.
Warzone 2.0 Gulag Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is set to feature an all-new Gulag system. As revealed during the COD: Next showcase, it appears the days of 1v1 gunfights for respawning privileges are over. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0. Upon...
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
Overwatch 2 Devs Explain Hero System, Debunk Rumors
There have been rumors floating around recently that Overwatch players wouldn't be able to play ranked until they've unlocked all of the playable characters. However, it turns out that Activision Blizzard are instead locking newly released heroes from competitive play until two weeks after their release. These rumors started up...
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life to Get Nintendo Switch Remake
Previously only available on the Nintendo GameCube, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is getting a new Nintendo Switch remake.
Breath of the Wild Sequel Officially Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild.
Overwatch 2 Pre-Release Patch Notes Possibly Leaked
With the final beta period of Overwatch 2 over and the Overwatch League season coming to a close, Blizzard has focused its attentions on polishing the sequel ahead of its October 4 release. In the flurry of Overwatch 2 leaks over the past week, a new batch of supposed patch...
Will Overwatch 2's Battle Pass Affect Competitive Play?
With the Overwatch 2 release date closing in, a new batch of leaks have illuminated that Overwatch 2's characters will only be accessible through progression or purchase of the Season 1 battle pass, unlike its predecessor. The supposed leak sparked concern over paid advantages within the Overwatch gaming community, and...
