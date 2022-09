A jury in King County has found a man not guilty on all counts in connection to a shooting in downtown Seattle that killed one person and injured six others. The jury of seven men and five women reached their verdicts Thursday after a day of deliberations, finding Marquise Tolbert not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tanya Jackson, and six counts of first-degree assault, The Seattle Times reported.

