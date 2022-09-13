ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury

By Keith Russell
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Former Cowboys WB Brice Butler talks state of the team 03:37

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017.

He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted.

Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener .

"We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."

