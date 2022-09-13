ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mystery alligator attacks in Texas leave two boats ‘chomped’

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mdjrr_0hsmn4ke00

Two attacks by “aggressive” alligators on row boats in the Houston, Texas, area have put the community on high alert.

One attack happened when rower Eugene Janssen accidentally hit a gator with an oar, Dee Connor, the president of the Greater Houston Rowing Club told The Post.

“An alligator just came up underneath him and chomped the side of the boat,” said Conners.

“It was pretty insane but he was able to stay in the boat [even] though [it] was sinking.”

After hearing a loud crunch Janssen raced to the shore and got his boat out of the area, only later discovering the huge bite which had punctured its side.

Connors said it was the first “aggressive” behavior by alligators her group had seen in 30 years of rowing in the Oyster Creek area.

The club hired an alligator trapper, who successfully wrangled a reptile into custody.
However, “within four days of the alligator being caught, we had another alligator attack,” said Connors.

Walter Pasciak said a five-foot-long alligator had struck the bottom of his boat and then bitten it when he had been out rowing one morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0ugA_0hsmn4ke00
“Aggressive” alligators have attacked two row boats in the Houston, Texas, area.
Eugene Janssen

“I was lucky,” Pasciak told the Houston Chronicle . “Something like that can flip you off the boat, which can be a difficult experience when there’s an aggressive alligator in the water.”

The row club said it isn’t sure if there are two aggressive gators or if the wrong creature was captured the first time, and they have hired a second alligator trapper.

Various theories have been put forward including that the alligators’ habitat may have been disturbed, a young gator trying to protect its nest or them mistaking the vessels for food, but experts do not agree on what prompted the attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZfUq_0hsmn4ke00
One alligator “chomped” the side of a boat after the rider accidentally hit it with his oar.
Eugene Janssen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125EMn_0hsmn4ke00
A second alligator attack occurred days after the first offender was captured.
Greater Houston Rowing Club/Face

Since the attacks, the rowers have taken some precautions, like rowing after dawn, but it hasn’t stopped anyone from going in the water.

“People are apprehensive, and we wish we could catch the aggressive alligator, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Oyster Creek, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dawn, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Oyster#Reptile#Gator#The Post#The Houston Chronicle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy