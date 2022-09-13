Sheryl Lee Ralph sings her ‘dream’ Emmys speech for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl stole the show .

Taking home the gold for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary” breakout star Sheryl Lee Ralph, 65, celebrated her first Emmys win with a powerful song of self-praise.

“I am an endangered species. I am a woman. I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs,” belted the small screen siren to an audience of adoring fans and peers. The song included lyrics from Dianne Reeves’ song “Endangered Species.”

Ralph made history Monday as the second ever black woman to win this category after Jackee Harry’s win for NBC’s “227” in 1987.

“To anyone who has ever had a dream, and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like ,” Ralph encouraged as she gripped her trophy with pride.

Ralph beams as no-nonsense, seasoned educator Mrs. Barbara Howard on “ Abbott Elementary ,” which scored seven nods at the awards.

Ralph sang her way to victory as she won Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series. Getty Images

“This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” she continued. “Because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Ralph. Her kids, Etienne Maurice, 30, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, shared a loving embrace as she accepted her much-deserved accolade.

Actress Jackée Harry, 66 — who won in the same category for her comedic portrayal on sitcom “227” in 1987, and reigned as the only African American woman to ever earn the honor — congratulated Ralph on joining her in the winner’s circle.

“Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience,” tweeted Harry. “For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight … and it’s come full circle! #Emmys.”

Ralph gave special acknowledgment to “Abbott Elementary” mastermind Quinta Brunson, 32, who was nominated for Emmys this year. She’s already made history as the first black woman to receive three Emmy nominations in the comedy categories.