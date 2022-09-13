Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Man Sells Thousands of Children's Identities, Sent to Prison For 12 YearsTaxBuzzBronx, NY
Related
newcanaanite.com
Assault, Disorderly Conduct Charges for New Canaan Woman, 49
Police on Tuesday night arrested a 49-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. At about 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to a Millport Avenue residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charges, the report said.
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
Register Citizen
Police: Fairfield man stabbed roommate with kitchen knife during argument
FAIRFIELD — Police say they have arrested a local man in connection with a stabbing reported from a gas station. Sean Rogerson, 56, has been charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man with a kitchen knife, according to police. Rogerson was held on $50,000 bond. Fairfield police said...
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Bridgeport Ferry
A Connecticut man has been charged with an act of terrorism after allegedly making a bomb threat to a ferry system, including one in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Bridgeport around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, a bomb threat...
Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford. Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a man was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first...
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen fatally shot at LI McDonald's was 'absolutely' targeted
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of His Mother At Her New Rochelle Home
A Westchester man has been sentenced to state prison for killing his mother by strangling her to death. New Rochelle resident Daniel Flores-Arteaga, age 28, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, on Thursday, Sept. 15. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at approximately...
Boyfriend Calls Cops To Admit He Shot Stamford Girlfriend In Head, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to police he shot his girlfriend in the head after she attempted to stab him. The killing took place in Stamford around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 116 Woodside Green apartment 3A. Responding officers located the boyfriend, identified as...
NBC Connecticut
Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford
A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Bridgeport, Port Jefferson Ferry Bomb Threats
A man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made to Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time in a week's span that the ferries received a bomb threat. The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Sept. 6 after receiving a bomb threat.
Juvenile Nabbed For Breaking Into Bristol Home, Entering Girl's Bedroom, Police Say
A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly entering a Connecticut home and then a young girl's bedroom during the early morning hours. The incident took place in Hartford County around 4:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 in Bristol on Ivy Drive. The suspect had entered the home and proceeded to the...
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Whoopsie: Fleeing Scooter Rider Trying To Evade Officer Pulls Into Moonachie Police HQ
A North Bergen man being chased by a Moonachie officer apparently didn’t realize where he was headed when he pulled into – of all places – the parking lot at police headquarters. Eudy Guareno-Abreu, 32, was speeding and crossing the double yellow line to pass several vehicles...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash
2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Robber slashes Bronx bodega employee, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber slashed a bodega worker in the Bronx last week, police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old victim confronted the suspect who tried to take some items outside the store along Ogden Avenue near West 164th Street without paying at around 5 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then slashed […]
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Armed robbery suspects arrested in downtown White Plains
Two semi-automatic handguns were discovered in their car. One of them was a ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.
Comments / 1