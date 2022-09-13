ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault, Disorderly Conduct Charges for New Canaan Woman, 49

Police on Tuesday night arrested a 49-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. At about 6:48 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to a Millport Avenue residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charges, the report said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation

A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat To Bridgeport Ferry

A Connecticut man has been charged with an act of terrorism after allegedly making a bomb threat to a ferry system, including one in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Bridgeport around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, a bomb threat...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford. Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a man was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC New York

3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
NBC Connecticut

Woman in Critical Condition After She Was Struck in Stamford

A woman is in critical condition and a man has minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Stamford Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the intersection of Bedford and Broad streets at 11:17 a.m. and officers found a man and a woman lying on the ground, injured.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child On Scooter Injured In Crash

2022-09-15@4:02pm–#Brideport CT– A child on a scooter was hit by a car in the lower portion of East Main Street. The child suffered a femur fracture and a head injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Robber slashes Bronx bodega employee, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber slashed a bodega worker in the Bronx last week, police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old victim confronted the suspect who tried to take some items outside the store along Ogden Avenue near West 164th Street without paying at around 5 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then slashed […]
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School

NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
NORWALK, CT

