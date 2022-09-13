ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City congestion pricing plan facing opposition

By Ayana Harry
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZzGG_0hsmlwor00

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Several leaders united on Monday to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to pull her support of congestion pricing, arguing that the plan would hurt communities in the outer boroughs.

“People in my district, working class and middle class, will bear the brunt of this. Case closed. That’s why the governor is not talking about it so much before the election,” said New York City council member Bob Holden.

Conservative lawmakers rallied together outside City Hall, urging the governor to drop her support of congestion pricing, as the proposal to toll drivers in Manhattan below 60th Street moves forward.

“At a very least put a pause on it so New Yorkers can digest what — if any — benefits there are,” said New York City Council member Joe Borelli.

Opposition to congestion pricing has grown louder in recent weeks, from rideshare drivers to commuters.

During the rally at City Hall on Monday, leaders sounded off about the potential impact of congestion pricing on their outer borough communities, such as Staten Island.

“We already pay a toll to connect to the rest of the city,” Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis said.

In August, the MTA released a study on the potential environmental impact of congestion pricing. The report found that drivers hoping to avoid a toll that could be as high as $23 to enter Manhattan may instead add traffic and pollution to parts of Staten Island and to the Bronx.

“It is literally part of the plan to put more traffic on the Cross Bronx Expressway,” said Borelli.

Hochul has previously said she is aware of concerns about the Cross Bronx Expressway. “We’re paying very much attention to the issues they’re raising and now that’s on our plates to address,” Hochul said in August.

The governor and transit advocates have argued that the money raised by congestion pricing would be a much-needed lifeline for the MTA and public transit. And by reducing traffic in the heart of Midtown, congestion pricing is also expected to help improve air quality in Manhattan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 10

Richard Clarke
3d ago

Remember that the democrats are the politicians who are sponsoring new tolls for the working class and VOTE REPUBLICAN

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing

Tony Zhang pulled his Porsche 911 into a West 59th Street parking garage where drivers of luxury automobiles pay $606 a month — plus an 18.3% tax — to stash their vehicles. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Sep 15 5:00am EDT by THE CITY But with potential new tolls on […] The post Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing appeared first on W42ST.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Little Amal walks New York City with a mission

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Little Amal came to New York City on Wednesday with a mission: to spread a message of solidarity for displaced people. The 12-foot puppet symbolizing a 10-year-old Syrian girl continues her journey in New York City on Friday, with Times Square as her next stop. Little Amal is set to conclude […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Bob Holden
Person
Joe Borelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Congestion Pricing#New York City Council#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#New Yorkers
NY1

Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal

For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn District Reps to host congressional career fair

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — District representatives are hosting the Brooklyn Congressional Career Fair at City Tech College gym on Saturday. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Nydia Velázquez and Yvette D. Clarke will host over 40 large companies and organizations such as JetBlue, Google, Amazon, MTA, and UPS. Various local, city, state and federal agencies are among those […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Hoboken officials push for zero traffic initiative

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s a message that Hoboken officials have been pushing for years. Their vision zero traffic initiative has yielded significant results, with no traffic-related fatalities recorded in four years. They’re going even further, lowering the speed limit from 25 to 20 mph. Andrew Ramos has the story above.
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Gridlock Alert Days Start Monday: See the Full List Here

New York City officials revealed a list on Thursday that no one likes to hear about: the annual Gridlock Alert days. Trust us, you're better off knowing about these in advance. And there are 19 days expected to bring NYC to a standstill. The fun starts on Monday when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy