ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambrills, MD

Comments / 122

Bethany Jacob
7d ago

I'm shocked at the insensitivity in a few of these comments. Her mother just lost her only child in a tragic hit and run. Their lives will never be the same again. I know her pain and catastrophic devastation; it never ends for us! My daughter and only child passed away four years ago at age 22 from a tragic and senseless accident. To say "stay off the highway" and "check her for drugs and alcohol", are comments that are better off unsaid. Please don't add insult to injury. If you want to say something, say a prayer and ask God to give her mom, her aunt, her cousin, her grandfather and all those who love her, strength to hold on and know that God is in control. For some reason, He wanted her home with Him. I'm praying that God will give you peace like only He can. I'm so very very sorry for your loss.

Reply(8)
101
Cassie58
6d ago

How can anybody leave when they know damn well somebody is hurt? People are heartless and cold but they will be brought to justice sooner than later. R. I. P and my deepest condolences to her family and friends. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯😇

Reply(5)
37
Liz Holden
6d ago

Prayers for everyone! I lost two Dear friends on a highway ! All because idiots don’t watch what they are doing . And yes it was the drivers fault that hit them . They had trouble with there vehicle and was hit ! Thank God all four did not get killed , 2 families had there lives changed forever .

Reply(2)
21
Related
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop

Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gambrills, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

Accused ‘Shopping Cart Killer' Indicted in Deaths of 2 Women

A Virginia grand jury has indicted the suspected "shopping cart killer" on five charges in the deaths of two women. Anthony Eugene Robinson faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body and a single count of aggravated murder in Rockingham County. The charges are related...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Loudoun teen found

Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#Maryland State Police#Reverend#Just A Day#Ac
NBC Washington

Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man

Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
HARWOOD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: Suspect arrested in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
TANEYTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Sunday Morning

Per Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly after 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to northbound Interstate-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bay Net

Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Fatal Stabbing at Maryland Popeyes

A man convicted of fatally stabbing a Popeyes customer who reportedly cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders in November 2019 was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison. Ricoh McClain was convicted of second-degree murder in April. Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, cut to the front...
OXON HILL, MD
clayconews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy