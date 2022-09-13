Read full article on original website
WJCL
Tracking Fiona and your weekend forecast
Check out the updated videocast for the latest on Tropical Storm Fiona and where the system moves next. Plus a breakdown of rain chances this weekend for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief Meteorologist.
41nbc.com
Nice weather continues Friday
High pressure has really taken over control of our weather here in Middle Georgia this week and Friday will be no exception. Overnight, clear skies will allow lows to drop into the upper 50s early Friday morning. Sunshine will be sticking around through the day Friday with highs warming into...
WRDW-TV
MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
Don’t break out the sweaters yet: Ga. sheriff issues ‘scam warning’ for false fall
ATLANTA — We know you’ve been enjoying the cool temperatures with your long sleeves and boots but don’t fall for it. It’s Mother Nature’s trick and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people. We have all been victims of this horrible weather...
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List
When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
WMAZ
Supply chain woes hurt rural Georgia grocery stores
Many stores are still being hit hard by supply chain issues that started during the pandemic. It's especially challenging for grocery stores located in rural areas.
wabe.org
Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation
Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/15/22
A drive-by on Montpelier Avenue leaves one man hurt and two men wanted after a robbery at a dollar store. The Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m.
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
WRDW-TV
What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project to make everyone safer at the state line has been going on for about three years. The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready to open one of the new ramps at Exit 1. Here’s what you can expect as they close one lane...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
TRAVEL TUESDAY: 5 Budget-friendly Georgia vacation destinations
Whether you're just looking to take a weekend day-trip or you are looking to start planning what to do with the kids over fall break, here are some Georgia travel options that won't break the bank.
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Food, rent increase while gas prices remain low in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buyers stretching towards relief from elevated prices will have to wait longer. In August, inflation was at an 8.3% annual rate, only slightly down from the previous month and still close to a 40-year high, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the CPI, meats, poultry, fish and eggs […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022
ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
41nbc.com
Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel...
