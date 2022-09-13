ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

Tracking Fiona and your weekend forecast

Check out the updated videocast for the latest on Tropical Storm Fiona and where the system moves next. Plus a breakdown of rain chances this weekend for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Jeremy Nelson. WJCL 22 Chief Meteorologist.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Nice weather continues Friday

High pressure has really taken over control of our weather here in Middle Georgia this week and Friday will be no exception. Overnight, clear skies will allow lows to drop into the upper 50s early Friday morning. Sunshine will be sticking around through the day Friday with highs warming into...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation

Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project to make everyone safer at the state line has been going on for about three years. The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready to open one of the new ramps at Exit 1. Here’s what you can expect as they close one lane...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
WSAV News 3

Food, rent increase while gas prices remain low in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buyers stretching towards relief from elevated prices will have to wait longer. In August, inflation was at an 8.3% annual rate, only slightly down from the previous month and still close to a 40-year high, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the CPI, meats, poultry, fish and eggs […]
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

12 fall fairs in Georgia for families to enjoy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The changing colors of leaves, cooler weather and all things pumpkin are just a few reasons why some may consider fall their favorite season. Another great way to enjoy the season is by having some fun at a fall festival. Here is a list of some fall festivals happening around Georgia […]
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel...
PERRY, GA

