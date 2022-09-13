Every year, dozens of people die on El Paso roadways. City officials say it's time to put an end to the death toll. The El Paso City Council unanimously approved a Vision Zero resolution Tuesday that sets an aggressive goal to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries and rethink street design to protect the most vulnerable road users. To fund the ambitious strategy, the city is eyeing federal grants for safe streets from the U.S. Department of Transportation. With the resolution adopted, the next step for El Paso is to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO