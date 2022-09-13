ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The El Paso Times

El Paso City Council moves ahead with Vision Zero resolution to eliminate traffic deaths

Every year, dozens of people die on El Paso roadways. City officials say it's time to put an end to the death toll. The El Paso City Council unanimously approved a Vision Zero resolution Tuesday that sets an aggressive goal to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries and rethink street design to protect the most vulnerable road users. To fund the ambitious strategy, the city is eyeing federal grants for safe streets from the U.S. Department of Transportation. With the resolution adopted, the next step for El Paso is to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan.
KVIA

City of El Paso unveils first-of-its-kind technology to reunite lost pets with their owners

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso Animal Services Department, in partnership with national partner, 24Pet, have unveiled a new 24Pet Reunite Site solar-powered microchip scanner at Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills Drive. The pilot scanner is the first-of-its-kind technology aimed at helping community members reunite lost pets with their families. The site is not only the first in the city but also the first in the nation. Michele Andersen with Animal Services appeared with her dog Lasagna to talk about the Reunite Site.
