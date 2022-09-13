Read full article on original website
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
WATCH: Hundreds of migrants surrender to agents at El Paso border
Hundreds of migrants could be seen crossing the border in Downtown El Paso on Wednesday.
Local church becomes refuge as Las Cruces gets its own influx of migrants
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Just like El Paso, the city of Las Cruces has been seeing an influx of migrants released with nowhere to go. Some migrants have been dropped off at several shelters across the city, including El Calvario Methodist Church, which has seen about 50 come through its doors a day.
El Paso City Council moves ahead with Vision Zero resolution to eliminate traffic deaths
Every year, dozens of people die on El Paso roadways. City officials say it's time to put an end to the death toll. The El Paso City Council unanimously approved a Vision Zero resolution Tuesday that sets an aggressive goal to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries and rethink street design to protect the most vulnerable road users. To fund the ambitious strategy, the city is eyeing federal grants for safe streets from the U.S. Department of Transportation. With the resolution adopted, the next step for El Paso is to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan.
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KVIA
City of El Paso unveils first-of-its-kind technology to reunite lost pets with their owners
EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso Animal Services Department, in partnership with national partner, 24Pet, have unveiled a new 24Pet Reunite Site solar-powered microchip scanner at Salvador Rivas Jr. Park, 12480 Pebble Hills Drive. The pilot scanner is the first-of-its-kind technology aimed at helping community members reunite lost pets with their families. The site is not only the first in the city but also the first in the nation. Michele Andersen with Animal Services appeared with her dog Lasagna to talk about the Reunite Site.
Cameras to show live traffic flows on Mexican side of border crossings 24-7
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities are giving border commuters a new tool to better plan their drive from Juarez to El Paso. The State of Chihuahua’s Border Bridge Trust on Tuesday opened to the public live feeds from its closed-circuit cameras at three international bridges. The images will help drivers estimate how […]
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Led by a woman known as the “Boss Lady,” an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday. The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the disruption and dismantling...
At least 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles including a semi-truck were involved [..]
KVIA
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
Fundraiser aims to help with veterinarian shortage in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES - Animal Companions of Las Cruces is hosting a fundraiser from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward recruiting more veterinarians to the region, according to a news release. There is a nationwide shortage of...
