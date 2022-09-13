ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two detained after shots fired in Frayser, Raleigh

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are detained after shots were fired in two different neighborhoods Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting in Frayser in the 1700 block of Alta Vista near Watkins at 5:23 p.m.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire but one person was hurt by broken glass.

Seven minutes later, there was a similar call at the Hilldale Apartments in Raleigh off Westline Drive.

Police said investigators determined that both shootings are connected and the investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

