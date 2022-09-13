ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Roundup: John Glenn golfers claim Guernsey County Invitational crown

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

John Glenn's golf team captured the title at the Guernsey County Invitational held on Monday at the Cambridge County Club.

The Muskies finished with 326 to claim the top spot, followed by Meadowbrook with 363, Buckeye Trail with 388 and Cambridge didn't record team score with only three golfers.

Braden Rice and Hayden Gensor each shot 80 to lead the Muskies' effort, followed by Noah Dever  (83), and CJ Dolan (83).

Ben Coss  pace the runner-up Colts with 84, along with Damon Baier (86), Steven Grafton (92), and Owen Dennis (101).

Buckeye Trail was led by Blake Miller with 92, Washington Miller (97), Carson Raber (97) and Brandon St Clair (102).

Bradyn Gregg shot 88, Jackson Reed (90) and Jax Van Dyne (137) for the Bobcats' scores.

NEXT - John Glenn travels to Zanesville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Meadowbrook will host Maysville and Buckeye Trail treks to Hiland.

GIRLS GOLF

John Glenn 172, Sheridan 206

Host John Glenn continued to roll along Monday with a 172-206 Muskingum Valley League victory over Sheridan at the Cambridge Country Club.

With the victory, the Lady Muskies improve to an impressive 36-6 mark on the season.

Elise Abrams and Abby McCullough each shot rounds of 42 to lead JG, followed by Addy Burris (43), Carlie Ellsworth (45), Libbee Baughman (58), and Emma Paisley (59).

Sheridan was led by Ryan Satterfield with 44, Morgan Wamer (47), Adi Callendine (57), Haven Jenkins (58), Abby Gutridge (59) and Casey Peach (60).

NEXT - The same two teams hook up Wednesday, with John Glenn paying a visit to Coyote Run Golf Course to take on Sheridan at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Local def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11

MORRISTOWN - Visiting Cambridge High dropped a Buckeye 8 Conference road game at Union Local on Monday evening to slip to the .500 mark on the season at 5-5.

The Lady Jets took the win by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-11 over the Lady Bobcats' squad.

CHS was led by seniors Ryan Dunning with 6/6 serving, six kills, five digs, three blocks, with Kylie Taylor finishing with 7/8 serving, three kills, 10 digs and one block.

Kaitlyn Biddle contributed 3/4 serving, one kill, three digs, two blocks, nine assists; Abby Mann added 9/11 serving with one ace, one kill, two digs; Xylvia Francis collected 5/5 serving, two digs; Jaedyn Lallithan was 4/4 serving, with one dig, one block; Gabby Oliver six digs; Anna Hill one assist.

In the JV match-up, Cambridge suffered a 25-10, 25-17 setback to slip to 1-9 on the year.

Gwen Jeffries led the young Lady 'Cats with 6/7 serving, three aces, three assists, Destiny Garcia collected six digs and Isabelle Edwards banged home a pair of kills.

NEXT - Cambridge hosts Warren on Thursday with a 5:30 JV start time.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: High School Roundup: John Glenn golfers claim Guernsey County Invitational crown

