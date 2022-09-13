ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Matthew Rotert, a rescue crew recovered the body near the Serpentine Wall. While the identity of the victim remains unknown, video footage from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue was shut down for several hours. It is now open again. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They said...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot in Carthage runs to gas station for help

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and ran to a gas station for help in Carthage Thursday night, police say. It happened at about 11 p.m. at Speedway on West North Bend Road. Police were working late Thursday to determine where the victim was shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Public does not meet any of 5 state standards, new Ohio report card shows

-- CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ five-star ratings on the newly released school report cards were few and far between. The district itself scored mostly two-star ratings in the categories of achievement, progress, gap closing and early literacy. For graduation, which correlates to 2021 graduating students, the district scored one out of five stars.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
Fox 19

Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Man shot to death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
BLUE ASH, OH
Fox 19

Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

