Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Gaines TavernSara BWalton, KY
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Matthew Rotert, a rescue crew recovered the body near the Serpentine Wall. While the identity of the victim remains unknown, video footage from...
Fox 19
Triple shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue was shut down for several hours. It is now open again. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They said...
Fox 19
Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Man shot in Carthage runs to gas station for help
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and ran to a gas station for help in Carthage Thursday night, police say. It happened at about 11 p.m. at Speedway on West North Bend Road. Police were working late Thursday to determine where the victim was shot.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
Fox 19
Free feminine hygiene dispensers placed in public restrooms in Hamilton Co. buildings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls installed no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms in Hamilton County buildings on Thursday. The unveiling of these 70 new dispensers acknowledges gender inequity and period poverty in the Cincinnati area, according to the county commissioners. “We know that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 19
Health officials warn of co-sleeping after woman charged in baby’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Health officials are warning parents about the dangers of sleeping in bed with a baby. The warning comes after a Cincinnati woman allegedly caused the death of her 6-week-old. Brooke Hunter lost her second baby to co-sleeping in as many years earlier this summer, according to the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Public does not meet any of 5 state standards, new Ohio report card shows
-- CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ five-star ratings on the newly released school report cards were few and far between. The district itself scored mostly two-star ratings in the categories of achievement, progress, gap closing and early literacy. For graduation, which correlates to 2021 graduating students, the district scored one out of five stars.
Fox 19
Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
Fox 19
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released. Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. Around 2:15 p.m....
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
Fox 19
Man shot to death in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Fox 19
Middletown woman accused in sister’s murder found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents. Monica Pennington was previously indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in her sister’s shooting. Monica’s attorney entered a plea of not...
Fox 19
Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man. Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
Fox 19
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.
Comments / 0