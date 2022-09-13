BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Boys soccer faced a tough PHAC opponent in Selinsgrove Tuesday night. Coach Billy Hook Said, “Wanting to see what we were made of, we stayed with our attacking style of play. That put a big strain on our outside midfielders though, and they made us pay for it. 4 goals in the first half for Selinsgrove were tough to come back from. Making a few tactical adjustments for the second half, we gave our defense more support. 2 more goals from Selinsgrove made it 6-0, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO