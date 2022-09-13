Read full article on original website
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Lou’s View
There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society Establishes ‘Scrubs for Students’ Uniform Closet
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The 2022 Nursing Honor Society at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus has established an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) uniform closet to help decrease the financial strain of nursing school. The “Scrubs for Students” closet is open to all nursing students who are...
Thousands of books, media for sale at Annual Book Sale
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The scent of old paper and books lingered on the patio at the Ross Library Tuesday evening during the ticketed Preview Sale. The event, which granted early-bird book sale access coupled with wine, cheese, and other refreshments, was buzzing with activity prior to the 5pm start time. There were around two dozen or so people perusing the tables shortly after opening.
Bucktail tennis now 8-0, soars past NP-Liberty 5-0
Liberty, PA- Bucktail locked in another .500 or better season on Thursday afternoon by sweeping NP-Liberty 5-0. Road trip victory now has the Lady Bucks sitting at 8-0. The Lady Mounties fell to 2-5 on the season. Again it was the overpowering play of singles competitors Kayla Probert, Alexis Lowery...
Wildcat Cross Country Boys take second
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Boys Cross Country team was in action Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mount Carmel and Midd-West. Coach Scott Bair said, “The CM Boys XC team continue to get better each week. Sam Wible, Damien Winner, Cody Etters, Jaxon Hardy, and Robbie Andrews all PR”d today for the Wildcats.”
Multiple economic projects remain in play in western Clinton County
MACKEYVILLE, PA – Three potential job-producing projects remain on the board in western Clinton County, part of an economic update from Mike Flanagan, President/CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. Flanagan delivered his report Wednesday evening at the annual partnership membership meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Flanagan...
Selinsgrove downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 6-2
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Boys soccer faced a tough PHAC opponent in Selinsgrove Tuesday night. Coach Billy Hook Said, “Wanting to see what we were made of, we stayed with our attacking style of play. That put a big strain on our outside midfielders though, and they made us pay for it. 4 goals in the first half for Selinsgrove were tough to come back from. Making a few tactical adjustments for the second half, we gave our defense more support. 2 more goals from Selinsgrove made it 6-0, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
September offers best time to view elk herd
Western Clinton County- The sound of elk bugles and the spectacle of seeing to huge, bruising elk spar is something literally out of a wildlife television show. Those things can easily be seen on a regular basis in Western Clinton County and it has already begun. The annual elk rut...
Central Mountain High School Boys Varsity Golf beat Shikellamy High School 163-210
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- Central Mountain Golf Team hosted Shikellamy HS golf team at the Clinton Country Club for a league match Wednesday. The Wildcats came out on top beating Shikellamey 163-210. Peyton Newlen had the best round of the afternoon shooting a 40. The team will be back in...
Lady Wildcat Cross Country finish 2nd at Meet
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Cross Country team took second Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mountain Carmel and Midd-West at LHU’s West Branch XC Course. Coach Scott Bair said, “The girls had new PR’s from Abbey Wolfe, Sophia Croce, Calienna Cardinal, Gracie Johnson, and Chloe Corbin....
Central Mountain High School Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Bellefonte Area High School 3-0
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Volleyball team fell to Bellefonte on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats held leads, late, in all three sets but a resilient Bellefonte squad prevailed for the 3-0 victory. Scores from the match were 25-23, 26-24 and 25-23. The Wildcats fall to 2-2 on the young season and are back in action on the road at North Penn Liberty on Thursday night before heading to St. Francis University on Saturday to participate in a 28 team tournament.
Williamsport downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 2-1
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- Central Mountain Wildcat soccer team hosted PHAC opponent Williamsport for a showdown at Malinak Stadium Thursday night. The first half of the game both teams were busy trying to create scoring opportunities, shots on goal, and dangerous set pieces. It was a 0-0 tie at halftime.
Drought Watch Remains in Clinton, Centre and 34 Other Counties, DEP Asks For Continued Voluntary Water Conservation
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Tuesday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch, with continued voluntary water conservation requested. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see...
