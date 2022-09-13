It seems like we can’t agree on anything. Not you and me, but we as a country. Some people are for war, others against it. Some people lean to the left, others to the right. It’s always been that way, but the past few years have been even worse when it comes to talking about our differences. If there is one thing we should be able to agree on it’s that our veterans and first responders are heroes.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO