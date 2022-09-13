Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Free Rock Concert to Celebrate Hudson Valley Heroes
It seems like we can’t agree on anything. Not you and me, but we as a country. Some people are for war, others against it. Some people lean to the left, others to the right. It’s always been that way, but the past few years have been even worse when it comes to talking about our differences. If there is one thing we should be able to agree on it’s that our veterans and first responders are heroes.
Crew Needed for Dutchess County Film Production
Now that we live in Hollywood on the Hudson, there are a lot of happy Hudson Valley actors. Over the past few years the Hudson Valley has become one of the hot spots for filming movies and television shows. It’s not surprising, we are just a train ride away from New York City, and our views are a great backdrop. And there are plenty of actors in the Hudson valley that have been out of work way too often, so this helps.
Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
The first fall reptile show in the area takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at MJN Convention Center. Northeast Reptile Expos: Long Island, New England, New York (Mid-Hudson and White Plains) are the largest reptile expos in the northeast. There are hundred of reptile shows all across the United States, and the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo has been taking place for many years at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center building. According to More Reptiles, the reptile shows are a great place to buy your next pet or to just browse hundreds of interesting reptile species. It's a meeting place for like-minded reptile fans, hobbyists and vendors, who come out to share their love for reptiles.
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
2 Legendary Classic Rock Bands Playing in Dutchess County this Week
I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.
‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley
You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
Date is Set for Annual New Paltz Halloween Parade
Halloween and the Hudson Valley go hand in hand. We have haunted hotels, Haunted Hay Ride and so many other spooky attractions why would you ever spend anywhere else?. It is hard to pick just one event to attend on Halloween. You could spend it trick or treating or you could even try one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Haunted attractions like Headless Horseman Hay Rides, Blaze, Peace Love, and Pumpkins at Bethel or you could plan to be at the biggest event of all. The New Paltz Halloween Parade.
New York Man Admits To Killing Mother In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to killing his mother. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing his mother. Westchester County, New York Mother Killed By Son. On March 17, 2020, at approximately...
Getting Rid Of An Old Mattress? How To Do So In the Hudson Valley
So you are either downsizing or upgrading? No, not houses, mattresses. Maybe you went with the fancy foam, maybe it's a hybrid that still has a few coils (innersprings) in it. Or maybe it is one that is flip-able, pillow top or European something or other?. Well, congratulations that is...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
Eddie Vedder Honors First Responders + 9/11 Victims During Pearl Jam Show
Pearl Jam played New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden last night (Sept. 11), which marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. During the performance, Eddie Vedder expressed his admiration for the city and honored first responders and the victims of the tragedy.
Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival
It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
Annual Pleasant Valley Weekend Event Set for This Weekend
It's time to celebrate Pleasant Valley, NY this weekend and the annual event is now bigger than ever. The town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County is northeast of the City of Poughkeepsie. U.S. Route 44 passes through the town of nearly 10,000 people (according to the census in 2010). Having lived in Pleasant Valley for a time some years back, it's a great little town and everyone always looks forward to Pleasant Valley Weekend!
Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley
Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
