Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT RECEIVE LONG-DESERVED WELCOME HOME CEREMONY AT GRAND FORK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The Minnesota and North Dakota Veterans Honor Flight that left for Washington D.C. on Sunday morning returned on Tuesday night to the Grand Forks International Airport, where they were met with cheers, applause, flags, and patriotic music from family, friends, and supporters. The airport was decorated with balloons, banners, and flags to give these mostly Vietnam War veterans a proper welcome home ceremony for potentially the first time, with Grand Forks police vehicles lined up before the airport’s entrance.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
valleynewslive.com
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
Former School Burns In Nash, North Dakota
NASH, N.D. (KFGO) — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton. Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene for more...
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
KNOX News Radio
GF Parks ink naming deal
The Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks is getting a new name. The Grand Forks Park District finalized a naming rights deal September 6th with Oxford Realty to the tune of $500,000 dollars. Park Superintendent George Hellyer says the money will be paid over 10-years – with the naming rights...
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Drone used to arrest Williston man after chase in West Fargo, Cass County
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Williston man is in custody after leading West Fargo and Cass County authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. They identified the driver of the car as 48-year-old Shawn Galusha.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
kroxam.com
CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING
On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF “KT” ROAD
On Tuesday, September 13, at 8:27 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Brett Robert Franklin, 58, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Adriaan Hermanus Louw, 36, of Crookston, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
KNOX News Radio
Red River Biorefinery update
The Red River Biorefinery plant in Grand Forks has been hold since spring when it stopped production due to ongoing wastewater issues. City Administrator Todd Feland says he has met with company officials who vow to make the necessary capital improvements to get the operation back up and running. Feland updated the council last night (Monday) on the latest plans including a potential development agreement to get things moving again.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
valleynewslive.com
Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
Comments / 1