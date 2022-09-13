ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Bcso#Bibb County Sheriff
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished

MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two arrested in Sandersville drug raid

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units raided two homes in Sandersville, resulting in two arrests as well as a sizable amount of cocaine being recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
41nbc.com

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon unveils new headquarters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb schools receive donation from law firm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy