Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
wgxa.tv
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
Magnolia Court Motel in Macon is demolished
MACON, Ga. — The Magnolia Court Motel was demolished Friday morning, after it was deemed a nuisance earlier in the year. Machines and demolition crews showed up early to the motel, located at 4739 Houston Road in Macon. The city made sure everyone who was living on the property...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Sandersville drug raid
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Washington County Deputies, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 units raided two homes in Sandersville, resulting in two arrests as well as a sizable amount of cocaine being recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the...
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
Family wants answers on why Edward Judie, woman bailed out after wife's alleged cocaine poisoning death
MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Joyce Fox Judie died in her west Macon home. Investigators say her husband, who was a deputy Bibb County Schools superintendent, and another woman are accused of killing Joyce with a lethal amount of cocaine. However, her family says justice...
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
41nbc.com
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
41nbc.com
Historic Macon unveils new headquarters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for publics assistance finding man wanted in armed robbery and shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding a man in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on September 5. Investigators have identified 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins as the suspect after a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street.
Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department. Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job. Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday. He said he started with the department...
41nbc.com
Bibb schools receive donation from law firm
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
