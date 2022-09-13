Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A teenager and her 8-month-old child who went missing on July 31 have been found, according to State Police at Montoursville. "Both involved were located safely this morning on 9/14/22 by Reading Police Department," according to an updated press release. Police had asked for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old runaway and her child from Loyalsock Township. Aaliyah Marie Diaz was believed to have run away from 1530 Randall Circle on July 31, at 9:50 p.m. Her then-8-month-old Nathaniel Anthony Orega, Jr., was also reported missing. At the time, authorities believed the mother and child traveled to the Allentown, Pa. area together. No additional information about their whereabouts or condition was provided.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO