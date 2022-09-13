Read full article on original website
Lou’s View
There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
Narcotics stolen at nursing home
Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County. State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport. Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society Establishes ‘Scrubs for Students’ Uniform Closet
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The 2022 Nursing Honor Society at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus has established an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) uniform closet to help decrease the financial strain of nursing school. The “Scrubs for Students” closet is open to all nursing students who are...
Teen and baby who went missing from Loyalsock Township in July located
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A teenager and her 8-month-old child who went missing on July 31 have been found, according to State Police at Montoursville. "Both involved were located safely this morning on 9/14/22 by Reading Police Department," according to an updated press release. Police had asked for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old runaway and her child from Loyalsock Township. Aaliyah Marie Diaz was believed to have run away from 1530 Randall Circle on July 31, at 9:50 p.m. Her then-8-month-old Nathaniel Anthony Orega, Jr., was also reported missing. At the time, authorities believed the mother and child traveled to the Allentown, Pa. area together. No additional information about their whereabouts or condition was provided.
Altoona police: Tyrone woman nabbed mid-break-in
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is behind bars after police say they caught her in the middle of a reported break-in at a home. When police arrived at the home on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, in the Weis/Advanced Auto area, just after 1 a.m. Sept. 13, they said they found 41-year-old Tara Ramos sitting […]
Burglary suspect breaks into apartment, makes tea
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...
Fruits of their labor: An orchard is planted at LHU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – A very ambitious project was underway at Lock Haven University this morning when two dozen or so athletics, community, and biology class volunteers descended on a grassy courtyard in front of the Fairview Suites dormitory on North Fairview Street. “One of our goals is to...
Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
Thousands of books, media for sale at Annual Book Sale
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The scent of old paper and books lingered on the patio at the Ross Library Tuesday evening during the ticketed Preview Sale. The event, which granted early-bird book sale access coupled with wine, cheese, and other refreshments, was buzzing with activity prior to the 5pm start time. There were around two dozen or so people perusing the tables shortly after opening.
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
Wildcat Cross Country Boys take second
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Boys Cross Country team was in action Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mount Carmel and Midd-West. Coach Scott Bair said, “The CM Boys XC team continue to get better each week. Sam Wible, Damien Winner, Cody Etters, Jaxon Hardy, and Robbie Andrews all PR”d today for the Wildcats.”
Williamsport man charged with robbery
Old Lycoming, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police responded to a 911 call after a man took a woman’s bag and threatened her with a knife. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport went to the accuser’s home and demanded her bag, according to a release from Old Lycoming Police. When she refused, Hairston allegedly took the bag away from her. A passerby witnessed the mid-afternoon robbery near the 2300 block...
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home
Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
Farm-City Family Festival Saturday in Mackeyville
MACKEYVILLE, PA- The Farm-City Family Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday September 17th at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Mackeyville. Admission and Parking are free for this family oriented event. The annual event celebrates agriculture’s important relationship to its urban neighbors in creating stronger and healthier communities.
Bail changed after woman tests positive for methamphetamine
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County Judge granted a motion to revoke bail for a woman accused of child endangerment. The motion was filed on Sept. 2 after Alicia Marie Hoy tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine test. District Attorney Ryan Gardner requested the 24-year-old's $25,000 unsecured bail be changed to "good" bail. Hoy told Judge Ryan Tira during the hearing Monday that she could not pay the amount....
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
