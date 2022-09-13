ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton County, WV

WVNews

FBI Teen Academy set Oct. 20; applications due soon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications are now open for high school juniors and seniors who want to attend the 2022 FBI Teen Academy Oct. 20 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division. Applications must be received by Sept. 23.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Archives Library to host Civil War Symposium in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Civil War historian to speak during West Virginia Archives and History's Civil War symposium Oct. 8 will present information about the U.S. Army Hospital formerly in Gallipolis, Ohio. At 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

AB announces events for Homecoming weekend

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Police News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Photos of past Lewis County Fairs

This is a collection of photos of past Lewis County Fairs, with one photo dating back to the late 1800s or early 1900s. We hope you enjoy them, and we look forward to adding more photos of the Lewis County Fair in the upcoming years. The Lewis County Fair begins...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fred Fenton Davis

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Fred Fenton Davis, 82 of Salem passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by his side. He was born November 8, 1939 in Salem, son of the late Earl Brine and Sissy Barker Davis.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Friday

West Virginia Trappers Association convention, 1365 Sycamore Run, Glenville. Gates open at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 and 8 a.m. Sept. 17. Details: 304-997-1863 or www.wvtrappers.com.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Devilette soccer rolls past Tyler Consolidated

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – Sift through an old TV Guide from the ‘70s and you will find a show, “Eight is Enough.”. Eight was more than enough for the Ravenswood girls’ soccer team in a recent showdown with Tyler Consolidated.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

