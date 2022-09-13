Read full article on original website
Mon Health System approved to build Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, announced Friday that it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport to serve the greater Harrison County community. Approval came from the West Virginia Health Care Authority in response to a Certificate of...
Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
FBI Teen Academy set Oct. 20; applications due soon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications are now open for high school juniors and seniors who want to attend the 2022 FBI Teen Academy Oct. 20 at the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division. Applications must be received by Sept. 23.
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to celebrate opening of branch in Salem, West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced the opening of their first library branch in Salem. To mark the occasion, the library, along with the city of Salem and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 24 at the Salem Train Depot.
West Virginia Archives Library to host Civil War Symposium in October
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Civil War historian to speak during West Virginia Archives and History's Civil War symposium Oct. 8 will present information about the U.S. Army Hospital formerly in Gallipolis, Ohio. At 10 a.m. Oct. 8 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture...
AB announces events for Homecoming weekend
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
FBI Police officer charged with felony soliciting minor via computer by Bridgeport, West Virginia, detective
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer by Bridgeport Police. Dale Edward Cheuvront Jr. was charged by Bridgeport Detective Lt. Gary Weaver, who has prosecuted scores of similar cases.
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
Photos of past Lewis County Fairs
This is a collection of photos of past Lewis County Fairs, with one photo dating back to the late 1800s or early 1900s. We hope you enjoy them, and we look forward to adding more photos of the Lewis County Fair in the upcoming years. The Lewis County Fair begins...
Fred Fenton Davis
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Fred Fenton Davis, 82 of Salem passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by his side. He was born November 8, 1939 in Salem, son of the late Earl Brine and Sissy Barker Davis.
Calendar of events for Friday
West Virginia Trappers Association convention, 1365 Sycamore Run, Glenville. Gates open at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 and 8 a.m. Sept. 17. Details: 304-997-1863 or www.wvtrappers.com.
Devilette soccer rolls past Tyler Consolidated
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – Sift through an old TV Guide from the ‘70s and you will find a show, “Eight is Enough.”. Eight was more than enough for the Ravenswood girls’ soccer team in a recent showdown with Tyler Consolidated.
