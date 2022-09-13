ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Join us Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reminder that CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are teaming up to kick off the holiday giving season. The Hometown Hunger Fund Drive is coming up Friday, Sept. 30. That day, during every CBS 58 and WMLW newscast, you'll have the opportunity to donate...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, celebrations have kicked off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Sept. 15, several celebrations in Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee celebrated the 212th year of Mexican Independence. The United Community Senior Center held a celebration with music to celebrate all Hispanic cultures. "We are celebrating multiple independence days...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Jurassic Quest roars into the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be transported back to 160 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. This weekend Jurassic Quest will invade the Milwaukee area with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs, from towering land creatures to 50-foot-long sea creatures. Brainy Beth is one of the trainers you'll see...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brent Suter
Taylor Rogers
Corbin Burnes
CBS 58

Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Apple Harvest Festival returns to Waukesha this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The sights and smells of fall are headed back to Waukesha this weekend as the annual Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzner Nature Center this Saturday. A full day of activities are planned, including arts and crafts vendors, live music, children's activities as well as the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Bus driver makes getting to school safe and fun

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The nationwide bus driver shortage as the start of this new school year has been in the news a lot. So this week, we're introducing a man who spends his days behind the wheel. Eli Darling has been a bus driver for Dousman Transport for five years. The kids and his family are his main motivation.
DOUSMAN, WI
CBS 58

You can have a say in the design for the new Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Museum and its exhibit design partners at Thinc Design have launched a survey to gather community feedback for the Future Museum. Questions will request input on various exhibit topics and themes, preferred events and opportunities to engage, and insight into what visitors find most valuable in a museum experience.
MILWAUKEE, WI

