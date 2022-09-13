Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Milwaukee concierge service 'Swaddled Newborn Care' helps families transition into parenthood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bringing a baby home can mean many sleepless nights for parents. That's why a new concierge service in Milwaukee is looking to provide some relief. CBS 58's Amanda Becker explains how Swaddled Care helps.
CBS 58
Milwaukee sailing vessel headed to Boston-based educational facility
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Chinese lanterns, dinosaurs and more in the same weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There seems to always be a variety of weekend activities during these summertime southeast Wisconsin weekends, and Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 to take a peek at a few things to check out before summertime fades away:. Jurassic Quest, offering an up-close look at...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Third Space Brewing aims to raise domestic violence awareness with new beer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A number of breweries around the state are teaming up to fight against domestic violence. That includes Milwaukee's Third Space Brewing. They're behind the recipe for this beer, One in Four IPA. The name highlights the fact that one in four women, and one in nine...
CBS 58
Join us Friday, Sept. 30 for the Hometown Hunger Fund Drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reminder that CBS 58 and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are teaming up to kick off the holiday giving season. The Hometown Hunger Fund Drive is coming up Friday, Sept. 30. That day, during every CBS 58 and WMLW newscast, you'll have the opportunity to donate...
CBS 58
As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, celebrations have kicked off in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Sept. 15, several celebrations in Milwaukee kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee celebrated the 212th year of Mexican Independence. The United Community Senior Center held a celebration with music to celebrate all Hispanic cultures. "We are celebrating multiple independence days...
CBS 58
Jurassic Quest roars into the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Be transported back to 160 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. This weekend Jurassic Quest will invade the Milwaukee area with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs, from towering land creatures to 50-foot-long sea creatures. Brainy Beth is one of the trainers you'll see...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 58
Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: We're headed to the Sherman Park and Riverwest neighborhoods!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to the Sherman Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and the Riverwest neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 22 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on...
CBS 58
Wisconsin student wins national prize for performance project about an unsung hero
DOUSMAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin student received a big surprise Thursday, Sept. 15, proving hard work pays off. It comes after her research project helped provide an inspiring history lesson. The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes holds a yearly competition that yields hundreds of submissions from students...
CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration hosted at Milwaukee City Hall
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A cultural celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Milwaukee was held at city hall today, on Sept. 16. Entitled "Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022" -- the event celebrated heritage, culture and offered the public a chance to learn more about city services. Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Wauwatosa West students seeking peace after two big fights this week
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Outrage from families at Wauwatosa West High School after unrest in the hallway brought multiple squad cars to the scene. And it's only the first two weeks of school. The fight yesterday, on Sept. 14, captured on video and being circulated on social media, is...
CBS 58
Future Badger, Rufus King senior Nate White, excelling in senior season
MILWAUKEE (CBS-58) -- The way Rufus King senior Nate White describes his game makes a lot of sense when you see him play. "Pretty athletic, smooth, can move, got a lot of wiggle. Speed, acceleration, lowering my shoulder when I need to," says Nate White. White is following up a...
CBS 58
Apple Harvest Festival returns to Waukesha this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The sights and smells of fall are headed back to Waukesha this weekend as the annual Apple Harvest Festival returns to Retzner Nature Center this Saturday. A full day of activities are planned, including arts and crafts vendors, live music, children's activities as well as the...
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Bus driver makes getting to school safe and fun
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The nationwide bus driver shortage as the start of this new school year has been in the news a lot. So this week, we're introducing a man who spends his days behind the wheel. Eli Darling has been a bus driver for Dousman Transport for five years. The kids and his family are his main motivation.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department welcomes first-ever facility service dog, 9-month-old 'Crush'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department and Chief Norman are welcoming a new four-legged member to the team. "Crush," a 9-month-old Golden Retriever, is the department's first-ever facility service dog. In a post shared on social media Thursday, MPD said Crush was acquired after a generous donation by...
CBS 58
You can have a say in the design for the new Milwaukee Public Museum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Museum and its exhibit design partners at Thinc Design have launched a survey to gather community feedback for the Future Museum. Questions will request input on various exhibit topics and themes, preferred events and opportunities to engage, and insight into what visitors find most valuable in a museum experience.
Comments / 0