MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A staple of Discovery World, once destined to never sail again, is set to return to year-round sailing. Known as the 'flagship of Wisconsin,' the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan will join the fleet of World Ocean School, based in Boston, according to a statement from Discovery World, who has long-owned the 95 ft. tall ship. The statement also notes that the plan for S/V Denis Sullivan will allow it to sail "while supporting its financial sustainability."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO