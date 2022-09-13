Read full article on original website
The Summit Storm football team knows it has a bullseye on its back in 2022. The Storm are not backing away from being the hunted. In fact, they’re embracing their status. “We earned it – to have that bullseye on our backs,”' senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael said. “The bullseye wasn’t given to us.”
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70. Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released Friday by the College Football Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. Neither provided a cause of death or said where his death occurred. Jordan, a linebacker in college, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft but he was cut after training camp. He signed with New England as a free agent in 1974 and got hurt in training camp. He transitioned to offensive tackle and saw his first NFL action in 1975. Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. He finished his career with the Raiders and was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.
It’s another week of Oregon high school football and Week 3 is coming with a full slate of games, including several league matchups to keep an eye on. Before kickoff, The Oregonian/OregonLive polled subscribers to see who they think is going to win every game. THURSDAY. Hillsboro 66.67% -...
