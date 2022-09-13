Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Former School Burns In Nash, North Dakota
NASH, N.D. (KFGO) — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton. Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene for more...
valleynewslive.com
Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND
MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.
Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Brett Robert Franklin, 58, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Adriaan Hermanus Louw, 36, of Crookston, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
valleynewslive.com
Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
kroxam.com
NORTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL RESPONDS TO FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION ACCIDENT ON NORTH DAKOTA SIDE OF “KT” ROAD
On Tuesday, September 13, at 8:27 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident between a truck and another vehicle on the North Dakota side of the KT Road between Crookston and Thompson, about 2 miles west of the Thompson Bridge. The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Department reported that the North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
valleynewslive.com
Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
KFYR-TV
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Park River, North Dakota is five thousand miles away from Buckingham Palace. But for the past 70 years, letters have brought Queen Elizabeth II and one North Dakota woman together. The queen was born on April 21, 1926. So was Park River’s Adele Hankey. “I...
KNOX News Radio
Red River Biorefinery update
The Red River Biorefinery plant in Grand Forks has been hold since spring when it stopped production due to ongoing wastewater issues. City Administrator Todd Feland says he has met with company officials who vow to make the necessary capital improvements to get the operation back up and running. Feland updated the council last night (Monday) on the latest plans including a potential development agreement to get things moving again.
KNOX News Radio
Help Wanted: GF school paraeducators
The Grand Forks School Board has declared a critical shortage in hiring of paraeducators for the current year. At last count the district has about 90 openings – with every school reporting unfilled positions. Business Manager Brandon Baumbach says paraeducators help the district meet state and federal regulatory requirements...
KNOX News Radio
GF CIA still waiting for federal funding
With donations secured the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy is ready to go…or not. While supporters were able to raise some $11 million dollars towards the project a $10 million dollar match from the state still has not been funded at the federal level. That combined with increased inflationary pressures will likely push the 52,000 square foot building beyond the original $21 million dollar price-tag.
