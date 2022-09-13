ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash, ND

Comments / 1

Related
kvrr.com

Former School Burns In Nash, North Dakota

NASH, N.D. (KFGO) — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton. Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. Firefighters were on the scene for more...
NASH, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND

MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minnesota man killed in head-on collision in Grand Forks county

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east […]
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Brett Robert Franklin, 58, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Adriaan Hermanus Louw, 36, of Crookston, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test.
CROOKSTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Nash, ND
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified

THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI

GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
GILBY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Former EGF Mayor Lynn Stauss dies after battle with kidney disease

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lynn Stauss passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 11. He was 77 years old. Stauss served as Mayor of East Grand Forks for more than 2 decades and was instrumental in the city’s recovery from the flood of 1997. He served until his health made him decide not to run for re-election in 2016. He headed up many events such as the 4th of July parades, building of the VFW Arena, the Centennial Celebration. He was also in business in real estate development with Hampton Corporation for 50 years, with his brother Dan Stauss.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KNOX News Radio

Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson

One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
THOMPSON, ND
KNOX News Radio

Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNOX News Radio

Red River Biorefinery update

The Red River Biorefinery plant in Grand Forks has been hold since spring when it stopped production due to ongoing wastewater issues. City Administrator Todd Feland says he has met with company officials who vow to make the necessary capital improvements to get the operation back up and running. Feland updated the council last night (Monday) on the latest plans including a potential development agreement to get things moving again.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Help Wanted: GF school paraeducators

The Grand Forks School Board has declared a critical shortage in hiring of paraeducators for the current year. At last count the district has about 90 openings – with every school reporting unfilled positions. Business Manager Brandon Baumbach says paraeducators help the district meet state and federal regulatory requirements...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF CIA still waiting for federal funding

With donations secured the Grand Forks Career Impact Academy is ready to go…or not. While supporters were able to raise some $11 million dollars towards the project a $10 million dollar match from the state still has not been funded at the federal level. That combined with increased inflationary pressures will likely push the 52,000 square foot building beyond the original $21 million dollar price-tag.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy