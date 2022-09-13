ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Close Match! Kendall Jenner & Beau Devin Booker Pack On The PDA At US Open

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Love is on the court and in the air! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made the most of their date to the 2022 US Open Championship, being able to watch 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeat Casper Ruud in his first career Grand Slam title and enjoy some romance in the stands.

The good-looking couple was spotted giggling and packing on the PDA in New York City on Sunday, September 11, as they locked lips while sitting outside their suite. Another snap of the A-listers showed the NBA pro making his girlfriend laugh so hard that she grabbed him around the neck and pulled him closer.

Somehow, The Kardashians star, 26, and Booker, 25, managed to pay equal attention to one another and the intense tennis match. Jenner, who is also in town for New York fashion week , kept her outfit causal and cute, donning a white V-neck tank top, a navy sweater wrapped around her shoulders and matching Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap.

CAN’T GET ENOUGH! KENDALL JENNER HAS A TIGHT GRIP ON BOYFRIEND DEVIN BOOKER AFTER DATE NIGHT

She completed the look with oversized, thick gold hoops and her hair in a loose braid.

Her handsome hunk looked as cool as ever in a bright orange jacket over a white T-shirt.

Ever since it was rumored that Jenner and Booker went on a break over the summer, as sources spilled they wanted different things in life, they haven't been shy about flaunting their loved-up lives together.

From the two holding hands during date nights to gushing over one another on Instagram , it's safe to say the two are certainly back on track.

KENDALL JENNER HOSTS 818 TEQUILA PARTY IN LINE WITH LAUNCH OF EIGHT RESERVE BY 818 — GET THE LOOKS

Jenner can credit her long-lasting romance with the Phoenix Suns player to her decision to keep her famous family away from their relationship. Since the two were first linked more than two years ago, “she’s avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama,” an OK! insider squealed .

With the famous family documenting every part of their personal lives for their Hulu series, momager Kris Jenner has been "piling on the pressure to make Devin part of the show, but Kendall’s made it clear that’s never going to happen," concluded the source.

