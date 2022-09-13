ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 2 years injured Jamal Adams hurt again blitzing Russell Wilson in Seahawks opener

By Gregg Bell
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

The first time he got a clean shot at Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams ruined a Broncos possession.

But he also ruined his season debut.

Adams blitzed free in on Wilson and was spinning the former Seahawks now Denver quarterback to the ground when Wilson threw a desperate pass incomplete off linemen. That ended a Denver possession that had advanced to midfield in the second quarter of the season opener Monday night at raucous Lumen Field.

Trainers on the Broncos sideline briefly looked at Wilson’s lower leg/ankle after that drive ended.

On the other sideline, Adams went into the blue observation tent next to the Seahawks’ bench.

A few minutes later, the Seahawks announced their $70 million safety — owner of a record contract for the position in the NFL — was doubtful to return to the game. He has an unspecified knee injury.

Adams has been limited to 12 of a possible 16 and a possible 17 regular-season games in each of his first two seasons playing for Seattle. He’s had multiple surgeries to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, and to fuse broken fingers. He was playing Monday with a protective glove over the middle finger of his left hand, which he broke again on the first day of training camp July 27.

The Seahawks acquired Adams as an All-Pro safety from the New York Jets in the summer of 2020 for two first-round draft choices and veteran starter Bradley McDougald. Adams had 9 1/2 sacks in his first season with Seattle, a NFL record for a defensive back.

That earned him the record $70 million contract extension before last season.

Josh Jones replaced Adams, playing with Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs. Jones was in as a third safety, back deep with Diggs to allow Adams to play nearer the line of scrimmage and blitz on the play when he was injured.

The Seahawks led the game 10-3 when Adams got hurt.

On Denver’s next possession, Wilson targeted Seahawks rookie defensive back Coby Bryant by sending wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the slot on an out-and-up route at Bryant. Wilson’s easy 67-yard touchdown pass past Bryant tied the game at 10 midway through the second quarter.

Comments / 0

 

