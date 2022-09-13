Kaley Cuoco Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey At 2022 Emmys — See Photos!

Source: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Date night! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 36, posted some photos to her Instagram Story, showing the two pose prior to the awards show.

In the pictures, the blonde beauty wore a bright green blazer and skirt while smiling alongside the actor. She later shared a cute selfie in her pink gown, with the handsome hunk in a suit.

In May, the actress revealed she had moved on from her ex-husband Karl Cook, whom she split from in September 2021.

“Life lately,” she shared some snapshots on Instagram at the time of her and her man. “The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.”

Though the 8 Simple Rules star has been unlucky in love in the past, she was hopeful she would be in another relationship in the future.

“I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship,” the star told Glamour in April. “We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it.”

However, Cuoco declared that she will not be walking down the aisle in her lifetime.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” she stated. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”

It seems like the pair are getting serious, as Cuoco couldn't help but gush over the New Jersey native, who turned 40 earlier this summer.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … happy birthday, baby!” she exclaimed. “To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey.”