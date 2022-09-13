Upscale Sports Bar Coming to Frisco

A unique new sports bar and restaurant is opening soon in Frisco . Fanzo Sports Bar will provide an upscale yet comfortable environment to customers. “This is something you haven’t seen in the Dallas area,” said Kumar Gummula , Fanzo Sports Bar partner.

“It’s a Vegas-style, high-end sports bar. Even though it’s a high-end sports bar, everyone is welcome—families, kids, sports fans. Everyone is welcome at Fanzo Sports Bar.” Gummula, Praveen Patlolla , Mahender Kothakapu , and Amit Jade are all part of the Fanzo team.

Executive Chef Vijay Sadhu , who beat Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay , is working to create the Fanzo Sports Bar menu. “We’re going to have regular bar food and some high-end food like mussels, oysters, seafood, pasta, ribs, steak,” Gummula told What Now Dallas. The restaurant will also serve classic American-style appetizer items including nachos and wings.

Gummula told What Now Dallas Brian McCullough , co-founder of The Standard Pour , is designing the Fanzo Sports Bar recipes for cocktails and mocktails. An outdoor seating area will promote group outings for food and drinks, creating a one-of-a-kind venue.

Media walls will feature eight-feet-tall and 26-feet-wide big screens to showcase sporting events. Fanzo Sports Bar will host entertainment, theme nights, special events, and other community activities catering to various ages and interests.

With many business travelers visiting Dallas, Gummula wanted to bring a high-end venue to the local community. “It shows the rest of the world that Dallas has something out-of-the-box. I want to put Dallas on the map,” Gummula said. “Come and visit Fanzo Sports Bar where you’ll get awesome food, awesome drinks, and ambiance with top-class video walls and a mezzanine concept.”

Fanzo Sports Bar is set to open at 5977 Preston Road, Building 1, Ste. 100, Frisco, TX 75034 at the end of January 2023. Gummula and the rest of the Fanzo team hope to open a couple of additional locations in coming years, possibly in McKinney and Southlake.

