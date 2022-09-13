ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

actionnews5.com

Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot, police say. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Liquor store burglars caught after more than 50 businesses hit; $25K awarded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple felony arrests have been made after CrimeStoppers received tips in the spree of liquor store break-ins. More than 50 businesses were burglarized during the months-long spree. Boozy burglars loot $4K in liquor from Cordova store Laundry basket bandits hit two liquor stores in one night, get about $10k in alcohol Over $10K […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tries to rob gas station, runs out of gas: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say tried to rob a gas station on Getwell probably should’ve filled up his car first. Marchello Moore, 41, is in the Shelby County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Officers say around 1:30 Friday morning, he walked into a Circle K convenience store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Germantown, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Germantown, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

CrimeStoppers tips help bust up league of liquor store burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tips to CrimeStoppers have led to multiple felony arrest warrants in a spree of summertime wine and liquor store break-ins. According to a release, one or more citizens will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards for the information they supplied. More than 50 businesses were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Five arrested after stolen car spotted in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown. Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran. Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight cars were broken into at an apartment complex on McLean Blvd near Madison Avenue. Wednesday morning officers responded to a vandalism call that yesterday, a man had broken windows on eight vehicles. All the victims claimed that nothing was stolen from the vehicles. The suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of attacking her 89-year-old father multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is accused of attacking her 89-year-old father several times, including one instance that was so severe that it caused him to lose vision in his left eye. Eighty-nine-year-old Johnnie Taylor said he lost his vision after an argument with his daughter Johnecia Taylor. “I can’t see out of it. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Dozens forced from their homes after someone set fire to apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people are out of their homes after Memphis Fire investigators said someone set fire in an apartment. Just before 9 p.m., Wednesday, firefighters were called to the fire in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail near Knight Arnold in southeast Memphis. Firefighters said heavy smoke was showing, and it took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
WREG

Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
