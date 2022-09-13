MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people are out of their homes after Memphis Fire investigators said someone set fire in an apartment. Just before 9 p.m., Wednesday, firefighters were called to the fire in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail near Knight Arnold in southeast Memphis. Firefighters said heavy smoke was showing, and it took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO