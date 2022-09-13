Read full article on original website
Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot, police say. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the...
Liquor store burglars caught after more than 50 businesses hit; $25K awarded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple felony arrests have been made after CrimeStoppers received tips in the spree of liquor store break-ins. More than 50 businesses were burglarized during the months-long spree. Boozy burglars loot $4K in liquor from Cordova store Laundry basket bandits hit two liquor stores in one night, get about $10k in alcohol Over $10K […]
Man tries to rob gas station, runs out of gas: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say tried to rob a gas station on Getwell probably should’ve filled up his car first. Marchello Moore, 41, is in the Shelby County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Officers say around 1:30 Friday morning, he walked into a Circle K convenience store […]
Woman shot to death across the street from high school in Westwood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out across the street in Westwood Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened right across the street from Westwood High School around 8 p.m. Police said the woman was rushed to Regional...
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
Man pulls gun on Macy’s employee after stealing $100 in clothes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pulled a gun on a Macy’s worker after stealing $100 worth of clothes, according to Memphis Police. Police said the man picked up merchandise from a clothing rack, concealed it and ran out of the store, followed by a Macy’s employee. The...
Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
Man accused in shooting spree across Memphis due in court this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis is schedule to appear in court again this morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. The violence...
CrimeStoppers tips help bust up league of liquor store burglars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tips to CrimeStoppers have led to multiple felony arrest warrants in a spree of summertime wine and liquor store break-ins. According to a release, one or more citizens will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards for the information they supplied. More than 50 businesses were...
Five arrested after stolen car spotted in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Five people were arrested Monday after police spotted a stolen car in Germantown. Germantown Police said the stolen vehicle was parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter around 5 p.m. When officers tried to detain the suspects, they ran. Three suspects were caught immediately with the help of a K9. Officers found the […]
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight cars were broken into at an apartment complex on McLean Blvd near Madison Avenue. Wednesday morning officers responded to a vandalism call that yesterday, a man had broken windows on eight vehicles. All the victims claimed that nothing was stolen from the vehicles. The suspect...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Woman accused of attacking her 89-year-old father multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman is accused of attacking her 89-year-old father several times, including one instance that was so severe that it caused him to lose vision in his left eye. Eighty-nine-year-old Johnnie Taylor said he lost his vision after an argument with his daughter Johnecia Taylor. “I can’t see out of it. I […]
Police identify suspect they believe shot, killed woman in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help tracking down a person they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in South Memphis. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Asa Drive. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have put out […]
Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.
Video shows car allegedly connected to South Memphis shooting, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video shows the car allegedly connected to a weekend shooting that left one person injured. On Sept. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 Block of South Orleans Street just after 9 p.m. A man was found and taken to the hospital in...
Dozens forced from their homes after someone set fire to apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people are out of their homes after Memphis Fire investigators said someone set fire in an apartment. Just before 9 p.m., Wednesday, firefighters were called to the fire in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail near Knight Arnold in southeast Memphis. Firefighters said heavy smoke was showing, and it took them about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Six teens charged after downtown car break-in: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six teens are facing charges after police say they broke into a car in the Beale Street area Saturday night. According to police, officers saw several teens wearing black ski masks and hoodies walking past Beale Street down Beale Alley where several cars were parked. The officers saw the teens get into a […]
Woman accused of shooting into home with multiple people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired multiple rounds into a North Memphis home last month. Carnesia Pierce, 26, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, and two gun charges. Police say Pierce fired seven shots into a home on Locust Street following […]
MPD searching for suspect after woman was critically injured in shooting in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was found shot Tuesday night in southwest Memphis. MPD officers were called to the 200 block of West Dison Avenue near W Person Avenue about 9:45 p.m. They found a 41-year-old woman shot. She was taken to Regional One...
