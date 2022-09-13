ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

foxbaltimore.com

Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot, killed in broad daylight in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in the head in East Baltimore before noon. According to police, just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a scene near Wilmott Court to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unidentified man with gunshot wounds to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman wounded in double shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and a woman were wounded Thursday after a double shooting in West Baltimore's Madison Park section, city police said. Around 8 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man shot in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. According to police, officers responded to the shooting Friday at about 12:15 a.m. near Elesmere Drive. Police located the 18-year-old man at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital where he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 teens after high-speed chase across city, county

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore police said Friday that they have arrested three teenagers after a high-speed chase that spanned the city and Baltimore County and ended on Interstate 83 in Timonium. Police said they recovered three loaded handguns during the arrest. Around noon Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify West Baltimore homicide victim

Baltimore City Police released the name of the victim from the West Baltimore homicide that happened earlier this week. The victim is 42-year-old Turrell Davis. Police say he was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North Calhoun Street. In Baltimore, so far this year, there have...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Images Released Of Suspect Running Away From Seat Pleasant Murder Scene, $25K Reward: VIDEO

Detectives have released video of a murder suspect who fled the scene after killing a man in Seat Pleasant last month, authorities say. The suspect is pictured running from the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 1 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14 after the shooting that took the life of LaDainain McMillian, 20, according to Prince George’s County Police.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police identify officer who fired weapon in police shooting in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon during a police-involved shooting in Rosedale on Saturday. Police say Officer Chiveral was the officer. Police say that Officer Chiveral is assigned to the White Marsh Precinct and has been on the force for three years. County salary records list an Ian Chiveral as a police officer.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shots fired into vehicle in Cecil County, no one injured

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle in Cecil County this morning. According to the victim, shortly before 7 a.m., as he was traveling on I-95 near Perryville he saw a muzzle flash and heard a loud gunshot come from a gray SUV.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the identity of the man was was killed on September 13. Investigators say 30-year-old Lawrence Green III was shot just after 7:30 in the morning. Police say that when they arrived, Green appeared to have been shot in the head. Anyone...
BALTIMORE, MD

