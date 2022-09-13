Read full article on original website
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
Colorado Man Accused of Murder Finance in North Platte Takes Plea Deal
A jury trial for a Colorado man accused of murdering his finance in North Platte will not continue. According to Lincoln County District Court records, William Stanback of Greely, Colorado pled no contest to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for the fourty-two-year-old plea prosecutors reduced a charge of first-degree murder to second-degree murder.
Lincoln County Man Charged with Causing Injuries to Infant
A Lincoln County man has been charged after allegedly causing injuries to an infant. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that; Tyler Henry, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains Health...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
North Platte 911 Center Suffers Temporary Outage
The North Platte 911 Center suffered a power failure early Thursday morning. According to a press release from the City of North Platte Police Department “due to aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the backup systems failed as well.” As a result the North Platte 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls and non-emergency telephone calls along with the capability of paging out emergency responders and all radio systems were temporarily inoperable. All calls were then routed to the Dawson and Buffalo County Communication Centers. As of 4:40 Central Thursday morning the North Platte 911 Center returned to normal operations, however the outage marked the second power failure in the past six months.
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
Nearly $40,000 of Damage Caused by Vandalism at Custer School in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW–On July 18, 2022 the Broken Bow Police Department (BBPD) was called to Custer Elementary School for a report of breaking and entering and vandalism. According to a press release from BBPD obtained by KCNI/KBBN, when the officer arrived on scene he discovered broken glass and equipment as well as spray paint on walls and other surfaces throughout the building.
Rib & Chop House To Join North Platte’s District 177 Mall
Rib & Chop House announced plans to open at District 177 in North Platte. The facility will mark the chain’s first in Nebraska with other locations including several locations in Montana five in Wyoming including Cheyenne and single locations in Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Finally Restaurant Group of Montana...
Jeep crashes into Holdrege grocery store Tuesday
HOLDREGE — No injuries were reported Tuesday when a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the Sun Mart grocery store in Holdrege. Tuesday afternoon the Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash. Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich said the driver of the Jeep bumped the curb and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break.
Kearney Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Police captain is bringing knowledge gleaned from a prestigious law enforcement training program back to his community. Kearney Police announced that Captain Kevin Thompson graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday during a ceremony in Quantico, VA. A news release says the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Severe storms possible for North Platte area Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Late-season severe thunderstorms could impact a large portion of the Panhandle, western and central Nebraska. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in North Platte say the storms will form late Friday afternoon in the Panhandle and move east. The main threats with the storms will be wind, with...
Interview: Organizers of NPIce Discuss Local Ice Rink
Blu McGrath and Tyler Sexson joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder this week to discuss the potential Ice Rink coming to North Platte with NPIce.
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
North Platte Community College Looking Into Adding Two Athletic Programs
North Platte Community College athletic department will look to expand its intercollegiate athletic programs with the addition of men’s and women’s golf in the coming years, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College. The approval by the Board of Governors on Wednesday night will grow the...
Interview: A Recap Of This Weeks North Platte Public School Board of Education Meeting
North Platte Public School Superintendent Todd Rhodes along with Communications Director Tina Smith and longtime Board of Education member Ivan Mitchell joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to recap the September Board of Education meeting that took place this past Monday evening.
Kearney native who worked in White House, Capitol Hill: democracy must be ‘zealously guarded’
This is one in a series of Nebraska News Service stories about election and voting issues in the state and the efforts of people and organizations who are working to strengthen democracy. This series is part of a national initiative — USDemocracyDay.org — in which more than 300 news outlets published stories on Democracy Day, Sept. 15, to bring attention to the crisis facing American democracy.
Gillies steeped with tradition, boasts award-winning recipes
Downtown boasts a bar whose name needs no introduction. Gillies. Students who make the trek south of the railroad tracks might recognize the bar for its renowned drinks, affordable meals and welcoming atmosphere. The bar is open weekdays from 7-1 a.m. Kylie Epp, the owner, runs Gillies with the same...
