Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
espn700sports.com
Blaine Fowler on local CFB week 3, SDSU @ Utah rematch, BYU in Eugene + more
Former QB + current analyst Blaine Fowler joins The Drive to preview the weekend in local CFB, Utah’s grudge match with SDSU, Pac-12 expectations, No. 12 BYU visiting Oregon in Eugene + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
espn700sports.com
Danny Kanell on early-season CFB, SDSU @ Utah, BYU @ Oregon,
Danny Kanell joins The Drive courtesy of BetOnline.net… Talking early-season college football, Utah’s 1-1 start, SDSU in SLC, BYU @ Oregon + more. Check out BetOnline for Updated College Football Playoff, Conference, Heisman and College Football Week 3 Lines. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in...
espn700sports.com
Ted Leitner previews SDSU @ Utah, scouts the Aztecs + more
SDSU PxP voice Ted Leitner joins The Drive to discuss the Aztecs trip to Salt Lake City, a grudge match of Cam Rising’s debut, Brady Hoke’s second stint, SDSU to the Pac-12(?) + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
espn700sports.com
Ted Robinson talks tennis, Alcaraz, Pac-12 football + more
Ted Robinson joins The Drive to discuss a historic US Open, Carlos Alcaraz the next big thing(?), Pac-12 through 2 weeks, regional rivalries, Holy War, BYU vs Oregon + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
espn700sports.com
Kyle Bonagura on Pac-12 two weeks in, Utah’s 1-1 start, matchup with SDSU, MLS + more
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura joins The Drive to discuss Pac-12 football, Utah’s 1-1 start, BYU @ Oregon, Utes looking for payback vs SDSU, MLS latest + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Stevenson Sylvester on Utes 73-7 win, rematch vs SDSU, LB room + more
Former Utes/NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss a 73-7 win over SUU, working the sidelines for the Pac-12 Network, LB room performance, rematch with SDSU + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University...
espn700sports.com
Steve Bartle on the 73-7 win over SUU, a rematch with SDSU + more
UteZone’s Steve Bartle joins The Drive to recap a 73-7 win over SUU, a dynamic RB room, offensive line performance, WR production, playing against FCS schools, a rematch with SDSU + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
Comments / 0