ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Lake City issues boil water advisory notice

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

County Commission Public Meetings on Hickory Sink Special Area Study

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two public meetings on the Hickory Sink/Lee Property Special Area Study, also known as FCL Timber, Land & Cattle, LLLP, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The public meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for September 16-23, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 16-23, 2022. NW Second Street: The 1000 block of Northwest Second Street will be closed for the completion and paving of GRU wastewater work. NW 17th Street: Northwest 17th Street will be closed between...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Micanopy, FL
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life

More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS

Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Driver unharmed after semi fire on I-75 (video)

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:03 a.m., crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and High Springs Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a semi truck on fire at the 392 mile marker of I-75 northbound. Crews arrived to find a semi parked on the shoulder with heavy fire coming from the cab and front of the trailer. The fire was quickly extinguished with two hose lines.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Hammock#Water Resources#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#S E 175th Avenue
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU to present on customer solar connection limits

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) staff will present on Thursday to the city commission and explain policy choices concerning how much solar power homeowners can add to the grid. Currently, GRU limits homes with solar power from adding to the grid if the addition pushes that circuit over 2 megawatts. Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line

The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
WCJB

Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives

WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
WALDO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville City Commission sets utility and property tax rates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At a September 8 Special Meeting, the Gainesville City Commission passed increases in utility rates and a flat property tax rate that will collect more revenue because of increased property values. They also passed budgets for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) and General Government. Wastewater. The wastewater...
WCJB

Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy