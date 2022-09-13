Read full article on original website
Lake City issues boil water advisory notice
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - City officials are advising some residents in southwest Lake City to boil their water. A precautionary boil water notice was issued for all businesses and homes in the area of Southwest Ace Lane to Michigan Street that lost water. Residents should boil their water until notified by the City of Lake City Utility Department.
County Commission Public Meetings on Hickory Sink Special Area Study
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two public meetings on the Hickory Sink/Lee Property Special Area Study, also known as FCL Timber, Land & Cattle, LLLP, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The public meetings will begin at 5 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
New homeowner receives keys to Habitat house built on land donated by the City of Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – First-time homeowner Ashley Burke fought back tears as she thanked the many individuals and organizations on her list during Tuesday’s dedication of her new Alachua Habitat for Humanity home in East Gainesville. “I give thanks to God and thank my fiancé, Habitat, the city, and...
Road and Traffic Impacts for September 16-23, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for September 16-23, 2022. NW Second Street: The 1000 block of Northwest Second Street will be closed for the completion and paving of GRU wastewater work. NW 17th Street: Northwest 17th Street will be closed between...
‘In a community like this, we need that’: Alachua County Commissioners pass a program focused on tenant’s rights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners passed the Rental Permitting Program ordinance in a 4-to-1 vote. Commissioner Raemi-Eagle Glenn, voted in dissent. With the new ordinance, renters must be given information about their rights. “You have to pay all your rent. So to know all your rights, I think...
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s growth, quality of life
More letters were received from Ocala residents who voiced their thoughts on the topic of Ocala/Marion County’s growth and quality of life. “First, let me say that I love this town. I moved here because it had the best of both worlds. A small town but with modern amenities such as theaters, dining, etc. Is it perfect? No. But now I see the City of Ocala starting to move in the wrong direction. By this, I mean more apartment complexes. I used to live in Jacksonville in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and what went from a large city with a small town feel has turned into a mega mess with huge apartment complexes at every turn, resulting in massive traffic issues and an enormous array of strip malls. The city should be focusing on actual neighborhoods with real houses – not apartment complexes that will be bought and sold five times over with each new owner doing less to maintain them until they are just an eyesore. Build houses, build neighborhoods, build the community,” says Ocala resident Dave Flynn.
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
Driver unharmed after semi fire on I-75 (video)
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 8:03 a.m., crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Gainesville Fire Rescue, and High Springs Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a semi truck on fire at the 392 mile marker of I-75 northbound. Crews arrived to find a semi parked on the shoulder with heavy fire coming from the cab and front of the trailer. The fire was quickly extinguished with two hose lines.
GRU to present on customer solar connection limits
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) staff will present on Thursday to the city commission and explain policy choices concerning how much solar power homeowners can add to the grid. Currently, GRU limits homes with solar power from adding to the grid if the addition pushes that circuit over 2 megawatts. Gainesville...
To become a welcoming city to immigrants, Gainesville agencies hire for new positions, pilot language access line
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative announced Wednesday progress made in the six months since they unveiled a blueprint for Gainesville to become a welcoming city. Initial efforts, supported by $300,000 in pledged American Rescue Plan funds from the City, have focused mostly on language inclusion. City websites and important...
Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
Tanker overturns in Ocala causing heavy traffic delays on SR-528, fire rescue says
OCALA, Fla. - Traffic is at a standstill in Ocala after a tanker with oil overturned on State Road 528 Tuesday afternoon, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Crews said the crash happened westbound on SR-528 near mile marker 21. The road is shut down in both directions at this time....
Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
Authorities: Plane crashes near Waldo, pilot survives
WALDO, Fla. – A small aerobatic plane with only the pilot aboard crashed in a flooded ditch northeast of Gainesville Regional Airport early Thursday and flipped, authorities and witnesses said. The pilot survived and was being checked at a nearby hospital. The 53-year-old pilot, who was not initially identified,...
Gainesville City Commission sets utility and property tax rates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At a September 8 Special Meeting, the Gainesville City Commission passed increases in utility rates and a flat property tax rate that will collect more revenue because of increased property values. They also passed budgets for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) and General Government. Wastewater. The wastewater...
Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
