knopnews2.com
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step down releases...
knopnews2.com
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
Severe storms possible for North Platte area Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Late-season severe thunderstorms could impact a large portion of the Panhandle, western and central Nebraska. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in North Platte say the storms will form late Friday afternoon in the Panhandle and move east. The main threats with the storms will be wind, with...
News Channel Nebraska
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
huskeradio.com
Colorado Man Accused of Murder Finance in North Platte Takes Plea Deal
A jury trial for a Colorado man accused of murdering his finance in North Platte will not continue. According to Lincoln County District Court records, William Stanback of Greely, Colorado pled no contest to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for the fourty-two-year-old plea prosecutors reduced a charge of first-degree murder to second-degree murder.
huskeradio.com
Interview: A Recap Of This Weeks North Platte Public School Board of Education Meeting
North Platte Public School Superintendent Todd Rhodes along with Communications Director Tina Smith and longtime Board of Education member Ivan Mitchell joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to recap the September Board of Education meeting that took place this past Monday evening.
huskeradio.com
North Platte Community College Looking Into Adding Two Athletic Programs
North Platte Community College athletic department will look to expand its intercollegiate athletic programs with the addition of men’s and women’s golf in the coming years, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College. The approval by the Board of Governors on Wednesday night will grow the...
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
huskeradio.com
Lincoln County Man Charged with Causing Injuries to Infant
A Lincoln County man has been charged after allegedly causing injuries to an infant. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that; Tyler Henry, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains Health...
Kearney Hub
Trial underway for Lexington drive-by shooting of ex-Kearney man
LEXINGTON — Trial continues today in Dawson County for a Lexington man accused of shooting Marcus Keyser, 23, formerly of Kearney in 2021. Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is charged in Dawson County District Court with felony first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in Keyser’s death in the early morning hours of July 6, 2021.
