Wildfire Again Breaks Out in Nebraska’s Panhandle
Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle earlier this week. According to the Nebraska Examiner the fire broke out just south of Gering, Tuesday afternoon burning over 3,000 acres. The cause of the fire had not been determined by Wednesday The fire has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County. Several hundred of the 1,800 acres had burned as of Wednesday. This week’s wildfire is the second to impact the Williams Gap area. In 2020, the Hubbard’s Gap Fire burned about 4,000 acres in the vicinity, including about 60% of the wildlife area, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
64 Nebraska Meat Processors Awarded Grants
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced 64 meat processing facilities will receive grants through the state’s new Independent Processor Assistance Program, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates with Brownfield. Ashley Kohls, VP of Government Affairs with Nebraska Cattlemen, says this first round of grant funding totals approximately $4.9...
Wright Falls Short on Signature Requirements for Nebraska Governor’s Ballot
Nebraska voters can anticipate seeing three names on the November ballot for voters. The Nebraska Examine reports that the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for Nebraska Governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
Nebraska State Senator Geist Announces Bid for Lincoln Mayor
Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist announced a formal bid for Lincoln Mayor this week. The Republican businesswoman said she intends to allow city voters to feel safer from crime, bounce less on city streets, secure a second source of city water and join fewer divisive political fights. Lincoln’s Incumbent Mayor...
