Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle earlier this week. According to the Nebraska Examiner the fire broke out just south of Gering, Tuesday afternoon burning over 3,000 acres. The cause of the fire had not been determined by Wednesday The fire has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County. Several hundred of the 1,800 acres had burned as of Wednesday. This week’s wildfire is the second to impact the Williams Gap area. In 2020, the Hubbard’s Gap Fire burned about 4,000 acres in the vicinity, including about 60% of the wildlife area, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

GERING, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO