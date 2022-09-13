ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sofia Vergara Brightens Up The Stage in a Glimmering Canary Yellow Gown and Hidden Heels at Emmy Awards 2022

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Sofia Vergara graced the gold carpet at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight clad in an eye-catching gown and hidden heels. The Colombian actress is up for an award for her long-running stint as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

The star presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series dressed in bright yellow, Vergara’s fitted floor-length dress was dotted with a sheer overlay of sparkling gold and clear beads fitted with a risky plunging neckline and even shiner gilded straps.

The thespian accessorized sparingly, adorning her fingers and ears with silver and gold jewelry. Vergara’s voluminous brown hair was parted to one side, styled in swooping curls and her makeup was made up of warm browns.

While Vergara’s shoes were hidden under the extensive hem of her gown, it’s safe to say she was wearing some sort of platform sandal heel , her go to shoes. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin , Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its coveted Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection.

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

PHOTOS: See what other celebrities wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Comments / 29

Guest
3d ago

So tired of your articles teasing with something stunning or interesting in the byline but then neglects to include picture. Why??

Reply
3
 

#Emmy Awards
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
FARGO, ND
