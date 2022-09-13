Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
atmos and adidas Present the ADIMATIC "OG Shoebox"
Legendary Japanese boutique atmos has a collaborative history that few can compare to. Whether it be ushering in some of the most sought after sneakers of all time or upgrading classic silhouettes with a modern twist, the international retailer continues to make its mark on footwear each year. Recently, this has involved looks with HOKA, Reebok, ASICS and.
hypebeast.com
Mura Masa Enlists Lil Uzi Vert, slowthai and More for New Album 'demon time'
Mura Masa has released his latest studio album, demon time. Clocking in at approximately 30 minutes, the 11-track record features a variety of guest appearances from BAYLI on the opener “demon time,” Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl on “bbycakes,” Tohji and Midas The Jagaban on “slomo,” slowthai on “up all week,” LEILAH on “prada (i like it)” and “blush,” Shygirl and Channel Tres on “hollaback bitch,” Pa Salieu and Skillibeng on “blessing me,” Isabella Lovestory on “tonot” and Erika de Casier on “e-motions.” Mura Masa, real name Alex Crossan, revealed in a press release that he was inspired by a note on his phone that simply read “FUN” in capital letters, with the title serving as a reference to the early hours in the morning during a party or a hangout with friends “where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails.”
hypebeast.com
Daniel W. Fletcher SS23 Is For the Punks and Pearly Kings and Queens That Made London
Commencing with a one-minute silence, one of the U.K.’s brightest designers — Daniel W. Fletcher — hasn’t just returned to London Fashion Week, he has officially kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 season. For FW22, Fletcher paid homage to his late father with his body of work, “Before the Morning Comes,” showing a darker side to the designer while littering in references to rock culture and the memories he shared with his dad.
hypebeast.com
A Painting by Skepta Just Sold for £81,900
Almost £22,000 over its estimate. A painting by acclaimed British-Nigerian rapper Skepta has just sold at auction for £81,900 GBP (approximately $94,656 USD). The piece, named “Mama Goes to Market”, went to the highest bigger at Sotheby’s, having been part of the “Contemporary Curated” sale.
hypebeast.com
Hauser & Wirth Announce Representation of Pat Steir
Bringing her large abstract “Waterfall” paintings to the gallery’s global lineup. Pat Steir is the latest artist to join the esteemed roster of Hauser & Wirth. Long celebrated for her drippy waterfall paintings, which center gravity and chance as a key component to the work’s execution, the gallery will now be able to showcase Steir’s large abstract paintings at any of its 16 global locations.
hypebeast.com
Advisry SS23 Questions the Evolution of Clothing Styles
It is clear that Advisry’s Keith Herron has been in the studio since his last collection which was revealed back in February of this year. To bring forth his latest expansive collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, Herron offered up a slip of Paris in New York City’s Lower East Side.
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
hypebeast.com
Takashi Murakami Leads Roppongi Art Night 2022 With a 32-Foot-Tall Doraemon
The three day event will feature 100 events. Centered around the theme of “Magical Adventure Find Your Art of Wonder in the Town!,” Roppongi Art Night 2022, opening September 17 after a three-year hiatus, will be led by prolific Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Serving as the lead artist, the three-day event held throughout Roppongi will offer 100 events with 70 participating artists.
Marcus Mumford on Making the Year’s Boldest Album, Collaborating With Steven Spielberg and Brandi Carlile, and the Future of Mumford and Sons
When Marcus Mumford released “Cannibal,” the lead-off song for his first solo album, he was very much declaring a different set of lyrical as well as musical intentions. But for most of the press and public, the focus immediately got put on peripheral matters. Like: Did the existence of a solo project mean Mumford and Sons were breaking up? Had tension over one of the band members leaving last year amid controversy forced a fissure in the group? And then, on the lighter side, hey, how about that Steven Spielberg clip for “Cannibal,” the first music video the filmmaker had...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Reveals What Ended His Feud With Snoop Dogg
In a recent interview with Paul Rosenberg on SiriusXM’s podcast series Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, Detroit rapper Eminem revealed the real reason why him and Snoop Dogg stopped their beef. In the second part of his two-episode interview, Eminem cleared the air on the rumors and said that...
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Announces an Apparel Collaboration Alongside Lucien Smith
The streetwear realm is home to a plethora of heavyweight brands, and among the ones generating a substantial amount of buzz in this latter half of Summer 2022 is Stüssy. The California-based entity has been exciting footwear fans over its various collaborations with Nike and Converse and recently dropped a joint collection alongside Denim Tears and Our Legacy. And now, it’s further adding to its momentum with the release of a collaborative apparel assemblage alongside Lucien Smith.
hypebeast.com
Ye Speaks About YEEZY GAP Partnership Termination
Shortly after news broke that Ye notified that he intends to terminate YEEZY‘s partnership, the multi-disciplinary creative, formerly known as Kanye West, took to CNBC’s Closing Bell to shed light on his announcement. The talk from Ye shed light on the situation that led to the breakdown of the 10-year deal that created YEEZY GAP.
hypebeast.com
Usher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'My Way' With Special Edition
Usher is commemorating the 25 years of his celebrated album My Way with a special anniversary edition. The latest version features the original album in its entirety along with three “freshly reimagined” cuts — the Ryan James Carr remakes of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…” — and their respective instrumentals. In addition, Usher and Sony Music Entertainment will release the mini-documentary Usher: 25 Years My Way, which hears the artist delving into the origin stories and the album’s culture impact, plus more interviews from Jermaine Dupri and Carr.
hypebeast.com
Davido Announces First 'ARE WE AFRICAN YET?' Festival
Davido has officially unveiled the details of his first ever ARE WE AFRICAN YET? (A.W.A.Y) music festival. Set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 18, the festival will feature headlining performances from Davido, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, Victony, Oxlade, Bnxn, Focalistic and more. The one-day event intends to “promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world,” with the Afrobeats star being in the ideal position to pull off such a venture as he has collaborated with many artists prior. “The A.W.A.Y Festival is an opportunity that urges the African diaspora and non-Africans around the world to find and celebrate each other roots and experience African culture like never before,” a press release reads.
hypebeast.com
Pieter Ceizer's Latest Wood Sculpture Encourages You to 'Dream'
Limited to a hand-signed edition of 30, “Dream” is a blissfully light-hearted work. Amsterdam-born, Paris-based typographic artist and designer Pieter Ceizer is back with his latest wooden sculpture: the blissfully light-hearted Dream A continuation of Ceizer’s Woody series that kicked off with the Keep Smiling and Love wooden sculptures last February — and also includes other creations like his wooden Hope and Peace hand sculptures — Dream was cut, painted, screen printed and varnished by hand in Ceizer’s Paris studio.
hypebeast.com
See Naomi Ackie As Whitney Houston in First Trailer for Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’
The first trailer is out for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, an upcoming Whitney Houston biopic. Slated to premiere this December, Sony bills the film as “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.”. Naomi Ackie stars in the feature as the iconic American singer. The...
hypebeast.com
Reinterpreted Elements of Nature Fueled LaQuan Smith’s SS23 Collection
Elevated, elegant and sexy are three appropriate words to describe the artistic fashion design approach of LaQuan Smith and his affinity for creating men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. Albeit his most recent collection did not profile any menswear items, Smith still delivered a fanciful presentation, with reinterpreted elements of nature fueling his Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
Donner's DST 152 Electric Guitar Gets Showcased in PRIVATE POLICY’s SS23 Collection
Donner, the music technology company, has designed electric guitars for PRIVATE POLICY’s Spring Summer 2023 collection dubbed “Noah’s Ark”. The collection debuted during NYFW and takes its audience through the story of Noah’s Ark as well as drawing similarities to the times of today. Featuring utilitarian and ocean-inspired material, handmade accessories and mesh detailing, the collection captures the idea of freedom, peace and the connection between humans and animals. The models even entered the show in pairs to symbolize the animals boarding the ark.
hypebeast.com
Doja Cat Says She’s Embracing “Rave Culture” on Her Next Album
Doja Cat has given fans a hint of what’s to come on her highly-anticipated Planet Her follow-up. The singer spoke to Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M Williams for CR Fashion Book, revealing her inspirations for the next project. While the singer noted that she “can’t really tell much” about...
