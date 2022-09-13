Davido has officially unveiled the details of his first ever ARE WE AFRICAN YET? (A.W.A.Y) music festival. Set to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 18, the festival will feature headlining performances from Davido, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, Victony, Oxlade, Bnxn, Focalistic and more. The one-day event intends to “promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world,” with the Afrobeats star being in the ideal position to pull off such a venture as he has collaborated with many artists prior. “The A.W.A.Y Festival is an opportunity that urges the African diaspora and non-Africans around the world to find and celebrate each other roots and experience African culture like never before,” a press release reads.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO