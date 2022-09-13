ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves in a Sunshine-Yellow Gown From the Emmys Stage

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Sofia Vergara skipped the 2022 Emmys red carpet, but she certainly didn’t disappoint once she hit the stage as a presenter. The 50-year-old actress showed up in a sunshine-yellow gown that shined from every angle.

The Dior gown hugged her curves as it nipped her waist and the fabric dropped over her fit physique . Her hair softly framed her face with waves and curls, and the American’s Got Talent judge kept her accessories simple with chandelier earrings and a few sparkling rings. The best part of Vergara’s stylish look is that she looked comfortable and chic all at once, even while getting ready with her glam squad before the big night.

Vergara has always been one to embrace her shape, and she’s happy that the rest of the world is finally catching up — especially when it comes to fashion. “Things are changing for us. I think it’s great,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “You have so many more options to look for different sizes and shapes that you know will work for you… It’s easier now, but I think it’s important to know your body and to know what makes you feel sexy and cute and comfortable.”

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

By the looks of it, Vergara understood the assignment with her Emmys night look. It always looks like effortless glamour (even though we know it takes a village) and she makes it feel accessible to all. That’s why we wish she hadn’t skipped the red carpet, but she sure knows how to make an entrance on that Emmys stage.

Before you go, click here to see all the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Emmys:

