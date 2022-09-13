ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Socorro HS celebrates resurfaced athletic field for games, practices

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6n49_0hsmeeUu00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Socorro High School celebrated the school’s resurfaced athletic field with a ribbon-cutting Monday, Sept. 12.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVIts_0hsmeeUu00
Socorro ISD hosts a ribbon-cutting for its resurfaced athletic field.

The celebration included student-athletes, drum line, cheerleaders and mascot. The field will be used for both practices and games.

SISD Superintendent Nate Carman said the project means a safer field for students to practice on and compete and an improved outdoor environment.

It is the third of out four athletic fields being resurfaced by the district this year, at a cost of about $900,000 each. The project is being paid for out of the district’s maintenance and operations budget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 4, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week four after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 35 F Gadsden 21 F El Dorado 22 F Organ Mountain 49 F Mountain View Canutillo […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas fall 10-4 to Express

The El Paso Chihuahuas led 4-1 early Thursday but nine unanswered runs by Round Rock gave the Express a 10-4 win. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games of the six-game series. El Paso right fielder Brandon Dixon led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP looks to slow New Mexico triple option on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP, coming off a hard-fought victory against one rival, will take on another longtime foe when it battles New Mexico in the 80th meeting on Saturday. The Miners and Lobos will kick off at 6 p.m. MT at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The Miners are taking on the Lobos in Albuquerque […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Socorro, TX
Education
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Socorro, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

UTEP opens up Conference USA play with 0-0 draw against FIU

EL PASO, Texas – Behind the third shutout in a row for the program, UTEP soccer earned a point with a scoreless draw against FIU to begin conference play on Thursday night at University Field. The Miners (3-4-2, 0-0-1 C-USA) last strung together three consecutive shutouts during September of the 2016 campaign. Reigning C-USA Goalkeeper of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Burges star Alec Marenco finding early success at New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School grad Alec Marenco started his 2022 season at New Mexico off on the right foot. The sophomore linebacker played in both the Lobos’ games so far this season and recorded seven total tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). Marenco is off to a solid […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mascot#Highschoolsports#Socorro Hs#Socorro High School#Socorro Isd#Sisd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Chihuahuas grab 3-2 win over the Express

Round Rock had the tying run at third base in the ninth inning Wednesday but the El Paso Chihuahuas held on for a 3-2 win over the Express. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of their 12-game homestand and have won 11 of their last 13 games overall. El Paso’s first two runs […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Forbes ranks NMSU as one of top colleges in U.S.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State University has been recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges in 2022.  For this current year, NMSU was ranked 458. On an additional Forbes lists, NMSU ranked 102 in the west, 212 in public colleges and 232 in research universities. Additionally, last year, Forbes reevaluated how it […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
95.5 KLAQ

This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t

Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

YISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso. This according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta ISD was also honored by the […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TTUHSC EP is recognized for Hispanic-majority faculty & staff

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, TTUHSC’s faculty and staff is being honored. The faculty and staff at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is known to be a Hispanic-majority, which is significant when it comes to empowering local students and others in the community. In 2018, the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today.  Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local Students Selected for 2022-23 National Merit Semifinalists

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Independent School District students are El Paso County’s lone National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday. Deena Al-Dahwi, from Coronado High School, and Anna Dixon, from Franklin High School, are among more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship program. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy