Socorro HS celebrates resurfaced athletic field for games, practices

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Socorro High School celebrated the school’s resurfaced athletic field with a ribbon-cutting Monday, Sept. 12.



The celebration included student-athletes, drum line, cheerleaders and mascot. The field will be used for both practices and games.

SISD Superintendent Nate Carman said the project means a safer field for students to practice on and compete and an improved outdoor environment.

It is the third of out four athletic fields being resurfaced by the district this year, at a cost of about $900,000 each. The project is being paid for out of the district’s maintenance and operations budget.

