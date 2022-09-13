A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter Dewayne Willie Watkins guilty Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the 2018 kidnapping and first-degree murder of a Bossier City couple. Watkins, 37, kidnapped, robbed and then killed Heather Angela King Jose, 32, and her husband, Kelly Dean Jose, 43, on November 8, 2018. The two were found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. Watkins was arrested several days after the slayings following a six-hour standoff with police.

