Los Alamitos, CA

Jewish delis are rare, but this Glendora diner aims to please

The Inland Empire used to have Jewish delis, you tell me. Downtown Riverside had Relish, run by Jewish immigrants from Russia, says Adina Hemley. Temecula had a deli too, under at least three iterations, says Bob Sher. Pomona had Greene's. Upland had Stein's. About Stein's, Richard Armour rhapsodized:...
GLENDORA, CA
San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County's Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she's the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox's Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It's hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn't have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Juan Hills Football Remains Winlesss After Corona Del Mar Upstages Stallions' Comeback

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 15, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 15, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County

Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city's economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. "This is the tourism industry's George Baily moment,"...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
No. 1 DL prospect files court injunction for immediate eligibility

National name, image and likeness (NIL) hasn't been a smooth rollout in college sports. It's been the wild, wild west in many cases, as T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, recently found out while trying to transfer from Georgia to Los Alamitos in Orange County, California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events

El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant's storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito's 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant's rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022

To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
CYPRESS, CA
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it's no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for "tableside" guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the "Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada" based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Venice Beach's James Beach Closes After 27 Years

James Beach's time in Venice has come to a close after 27 years. The restaurant ended its run on Labor Day weekend and according to a statement on the website, will be holding an "estate sale" on September 30 and 31 of the restaurant's art, mementos and objects at the restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need

SAN CLEMENTE, CA

