Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Jewish delis are rare, but this Glendora diner aims to please
The Inland Empire used to have Jewish delis, you tell me. Downtown Riverside had Relish, run by Jewish immigrants from Russia, says Adina Hemley. Temecula had a deli too, under at least three iterations, says Bob Sher. Pomona had Greene’s. Upland had Stein’s. About Stein’s, Richard Armour rhapsodized:...
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition
sunnews.org
Huntington Harbour movie/TV actor designed Sundial clock at local Fire House
I was sitting in the Bolsa Chica Conservancy Parking Lot on Warner Avenue near Pacific Coast Highway, when I looked up to see a huge sundial clock on the side of a Fire Station across the street. I haven’t seen any other sundial clocks around the area and wondered who created it.
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Sept. 15
Week four begins with a full slate of Thursday night games. High school coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores and then check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County. THURSDAY, SEPT. 15.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Football Remains Winlesss After Corona Del Mar Upstages Stallions’ Comeback
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 15, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 15, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
localocnews.com
Undefeated Crean Lutheran football team plays Laguna Beach Friday in campus stadium
A look at one side of Saints Stadium. There are bleachers on both sides. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran athletics). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team will play its first home game of the season Friday night vs. Laguna Beach in its on-campus stadium, Coach Rick Curtis said Thursday. Bleachers...
localocnews.com
Post-Pandemic Tourism Returning to Newport Beach and Orange County
Tourism has been the chief economic engine that drives our city’s economy, and that of much of Orange County—especially Anaheim with Disneyland and the Convention Center. Two years ago, the global pandemic caused that engine to run out of gas. “This is the tourism industry’s George Baily moment,”...
thecomeback.com
No. 1 DL prospect files court injunction for immediate eligibility
National name, image and likeness (NIL) hasn’t been a smooth rollout in college sports. It’s been the wild, wild west in many cases, as T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, recently found out while trying to transfer from Georgia to Los Alamitos in Orange County, California.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Michelin Star Dim Sum Restaurant in Orange County - Tim Ho Wan
Tim Ho Wan is known as the Dim Sum Specialists because of their expertise, experience, and knowledge in making dim sum dishes. They always use fresh ingredients that are delivered daily and each dish is made with serious attention to detail. Their most popular dish is their world-famous BBQ pork buns which are very unique and so different from regular BBQ pork buns, you'll find out why soon! They have a wide selection of other dim sum items, all of which were fantastic.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
localocnews.com
Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events
El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
localocnews.com
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022
To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top
yovenice.com
Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years
James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a close after 27 years. The restaurant ended its run on Labor Day weekend and according to a statement on the website, will be holding an “estate sale” on September 30 and 31 of the restaurant’s art, mementos and objects at the restaurant.
localocnews.com
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
