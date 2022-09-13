TPD: Woman arrested after threatening a shooting at Saint Francis’ Laureate Psychiatric Clinic

Tulsa Police arrested a woman Monday after she made several calls into the Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital on Saint Francis Health Systems’ campus near E 71st Street and S. Yale Avenue. During the calls, she said she was in pain and threatened to “shoot up” the hospital, according to police.

Later Monday afternoon, the woman — who Tulsa Police said is a patient at Laureate — showed up at the clinic without any weapons or guns. She was taken into custody by police when she arrived at Laureate.

She is being charged with threatening a violent act.

At this time, Tulsa Police are not releasing the suspect’s name.

Her threat comes three months after a man opened fire at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building, killing four people.

This is a developing story.