Tulsa, OK

TPD: Woman arrested after threatening a shooting at Saint Francis’ Laureate Psychiatric Clinic

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Tulsa Police arrested a woman Monday after she made several calls into the Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital on Saint Francis Health Systems’ campus near E 71st Street and S. Yale Avenue. During the calls, she said she was in pain and threatened to “shoot up” the hospital, according to police.

Later Monday afternoon, the woman — who Tulsa Police said is a patient at Laureate — showed up at the clinic without any weapons or guns. She was taken into custody by police when she arrived at Laureate.

She is being charged with threatening a violent act.

At this time, Tulsa Police are not releasing the suspect’s name.

Her threat comes three months after a man opened fire at Saint Francis’ Natalie Medical Building, killing four people.

This is a developing story.

Norma Stubbs
3d ago

I don't know what's going on at St Francis, but people are angry right now. My friend's brother is currently in there. Very serious, a stroke victim. She's not allowed to see him due to his wife's wishes. Whatever, the wife is going through, his family also, is going through something. Maybe St Francis needs to change some things. People feel like they aren't being heard. It's sad.

Brandy Wallace
3d ago

St Francis is not a good hospital but I wouldn't threaten nobody's life that's said because when those 4people was murdered my dad's wife was at work that day and it messed me up prayer's for them all

