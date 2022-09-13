Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth business asks city to upzone neighboring property
A request to upzone a Rehoboth Beach property from C3 commercial to C1 commercial along Route 1 has been sent to the city’s planning commission. Richard and Stephanie Marsch have requested a change in zoning for their property at 20663 Coastal Highway. The couple own Rehoboth Auto Repair, which is located immediately to the east of the property.
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
Cape Gazette
Rieley victor of contentious Sussex council race
Sussex County District 5 Councilman John Rieley, who runs a family farm with his sons and wife near Millsboro, said the winning margin in the Sept. 13 Republican primary sends a strong message. “People are tired of negativity and want candidates to stick to the issues,” he said the morning...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~22586 RAMBLE RD~RIDINGS AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
22586 Ramble Road, Lewes, DE 19958 - Ridings at Rehoboth - Designed with your comfort in mind, the well-designed floor plan features a beautifully maintained interior. The one floor living boasts well-proportioned rooms, flow-through living/dining area/kitchen, and plenty of additional space such as the den and the sitting room with plenty of natural lighting. Thoughtfully planned with relaxation in mind, the main living area features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Adding to the home's appeal is a corner gas fireplace. The beautifully maintained backyard includes a stone patio with firepit. Perfect for entertaining guests. Situated in the much sought-after community of The Riding at Rehoboth in Sussex County. Experience everything that this suburban community offers; with only a short drive you can access the State Park, the Beaches, Restaurants, Great Shopping, and so much more. We love this home and we know you will too! Call Today!!
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
WMDT.com
MDOT announces funding for public transportation projects across state
MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has announced more than $950,000 in awards for innovative public transportation projects in the state. Locally, the City of Salisbury is set to get $79,977 to conduct a feasibility study on ridership and benefits of a local transit service...
WMDT.com
Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
WMDT.com
Choptank River may be impacted by the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Mixed testing results from the Chesapeake Bay are showing right here on Delmarva. That is because the Chesapeake Bay is connected to the tributaries here. The Choptank River could be in trouble here if these numbers don’t improve. The river is very prominent here on the Eastern Shore. People use it for recreation like fishing and crabbing. Emily Ranson with Clean Water Action says for that river usage is going to be a major concern.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
WBOC
Investigation Underway After Fire at Thompson Island Brewery Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach. At around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, responded to a report of fire coming from the roof of the business, located on Coastal Highway. Arriving units found smoke and flames issuing from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Panhandlers on Route 113 causing safety concerns
During the committee and ward report section of a recent Milford City Council agenda, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson commented that she had received several complaints from residents about panhandling at intersections of Route 113. Councilwoman Wilson stated that many people felt the issue was getting out of hand. “I’m assuming they are homeless, but it’s becoming overwhelming,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “I ... Read More
WBOC
An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach
A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
WMDT.com
Thunderstorms leave major damage across communities in Rehoboth Beach, residents thankful for safety
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -Early morning storms with 70 MPH winds hit Rehoboth Beach Tuesday. Several neighbors were woken up with concern, without power, and major damage. “The dog woke us up barking. Looked outside and it was just lighting, lighting, lighting,” Renter Cathie Lammy said. “It was almost...
Cape Gazette
Crash at Five Points causing delays
A multi-vehicle crash at Five Points in Lewes has created delays for the southbound morning commute. The incident occurred about 7:35 a.m. As of 8:20 a.m., southbound Route 1 traffic remained backed up for nearly a mile. More information will be added as it is released.
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
WMDT.com
Beebe announces amended visitor policy for COVID-19 positive patients
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced additional visitation adjustments for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Patients may have one healthy visitor per day. Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be over the age of 18, which is consistent with visitations throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as practicing hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas such as cafeterias and waiting rooms.
WBOC
Snow Hill's "Black-Eyed Susan" Riverboat Under Discussion
SNOW HILL, Md. - The "Black-Eyed Susan" riverboat in Snow Hill has gone through $300,000 of repairs. Tuesday's town hall meeting discussed the idea of the mayor bringing in contractors to assess damages. The future of the Black-Eyed Susan might be heading into some murky waters. The $300,000 is only...
Bay Journal
Escape the crowds, access the water at two new parks on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Looking for someplace quiet to paddle along verdant shores? To follow butterflies flitting across fields of wildflowers and hear birds calling as you stroll through a forest? To picnic by the water or cast a fishing line?. Outdoor enthusiasts eager to get away from the crowds thronging many parks and...
