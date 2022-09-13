ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Family searches for answers 22 years after 8-year-old vanishes from Clearwater

By Julie Salomone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsQ08_0hsmcziV00

A Pasco County aunt is still waiting for answers after her nephew disappeared from a Clearwater apartment complex nearly 22 years ago.

On September 11, 2000, 8-year-old Zachary Bernhardt was reported missing from his apartment on Drew Street in the middle of the night. Clearwater Police said the case remains unsolved and detectives are committed to solving the case.

Billie-Jo Jimenez, Zachary's aunt, said her nephew was creative and loved to decorate for Christmas.

"He was shy of course when he first met people, but it didn't take him long to warm up," she said. "He had a love of Christmas decorations. Every kid loves Christmas, but he loved the decorating part of Christmas. He was always in the store. He loved planting flowers."

Detectives released an age progression photo showing how Zachary might look today.

Clearwater Police Department

"It's hard to watch my nephew grow up on a flier," said Jimenez.

On Monday, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held its Florida Missing Children's Day, a ceremony to remember missing children across the state.

Zachary's aunt and grandmother attended the ceremony in Tallahassee. She encouraged people to pay attention to missing children fliers.

"Take a look at everybody's children, the fliers, you know," she said. "Take a look at them and remember they could be skinnier, they could be heavier, they could have purple hair. They could have tattoos, but take a look, but don't second guess yourself. If your instinct tells you, call law enforcement."

Clearwater Police urges anyone with information on the case to contact 727-562-4242.

An Amber Alert for Zach is still open to this day. It is the longest-running Amber Alert in the state.

Comments / 2

Related
fox13news.com

Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said. On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together. The...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
thegabber.com

Woman’s Purse Stolen Outside Tyrone Winn Dixie

St. Petersburg police are searching for an alleged purse snatcher who victimized a 77-year-old woman outside of grocery store on Sept. 11. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the woman was walking out of the Winn Dixie supermarket at the Tyrone Gardens Shopping Center (1050 58th St. N.) when a man allegedly grabbed her purse from her shopping cart.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tattoos#Seco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy