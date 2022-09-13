Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Upcoming COVID booster clinics in Seneca County
WATERLOO, N.Y. – The Seneca County Health Department is offering Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Health Department at 2465 Bonadent Drive, Suite 3 Waterloo. Register here. Call 315-539-1920. October 14th, 2022. 1:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Moderna and Pfrizer bivalent booster dose vaccination. Registration for this clinic is not...
WHEC TV-10
No more Brady Checks in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — There’s been a change in the pistol permit process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on Sept. 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file.
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Bello signs new law, aims to drop gas emissions in Monroe County by 80%
Officials said that the Climate Action Plan is a framework to prioritize future projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County legislators meet about reappointment of Dr. Mendoza and choosing a public defender
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County legislators met Tuesday night to discuss a laundry list of topics. The hot topic of the night—the reappointment of Dr. Mike Mendoza. Members of the public spoke against Dr. Mendoza’s reappointment. They brought up claims that the doctor is using his...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Appointments available for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Monroe County
Free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being offered in Monroe County beginning this week, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. The Monroe County Department of Public Health will also be offering bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall. “The bivalent vaccine offers...
iheart.com
Monroe County Reaches 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Monroe County has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state health department website confirms 2,002 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Nearly 1,700 of the dead were county residents. Meantime, COVID hospitalizations have ticked up in the past few days, with 204 people...
WHEC TV-10
City seeks community input on creating an improved website
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester is improving its website with feedback from community members. People who live, work, or go to school in the city can fill out an online survey about what kind of services they want to see on the www.cityofrochester.gov website.
WHEC TV-10
RG&E penalized $900,000 for missing bill service quality metric
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RG&E is being penalized $900,000 for missing its bill service quality metric. Just yesterday we told you about a $7,600 bill that a Hilton man received. He had no luck getting through to anyone at customer service who could help explain the massive bill so, he came to News10NBC for help. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke called RG&E on his behalf and the utility realized he not only did he not owe that amount—he was owed more than a $1,100 credit.
13 WHAM
Booster shots available ahead of possible fall COVID surge
Rochester, N.Y. — COVID cases have been steady in Monroe County, but as with any respiratory illness, Dr. Ann Falsey at URMC said, it is expected that COVID-19 could surge when the weather gets cooler. "What we have seen the previous two winters is that cases did increase during...
Frederick Douglass Airport receiving $18M for renovation projects
The second project for the airport will focus on enhancing airport operations, such as improving their HVAC system.
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
Rochester beauty school training stylists to recognize human trafficking signs
While the school is still getting the logistics of space sorted out, organizers are hosting a program for any stylists in the area to patriciate in.
Rochester General Hospital lockdown due to social media threat
Officers received information about a potential threat to the hospital via social media, causing the hospital to go into lockdown.
ROC the Block Employment Fair returns this weekend: ‘Food, music and jobs’
Meléndez said he expects this weekend's job fair to include 40-60 employers from the greater Rochester region.
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
WHEC TV-10
Bob Morgan suing over ownership rights of Orchard View Senior Apartments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bob morgan is back in court but this time he’s the plaintiff. His company, the Robert Morgan Limited Partnership is suing developer Angelo Ingrassia and another company. The court case is all over the ownership stake in the Greece Orchard View Senior Apartments. See...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,000 from Rochester non-profit
Investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.
WHEC TV-10
Police warn hunters after man impersonates DEC officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Hunting season is around the corner, and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning hunters to watch out for people pretending to be officers. Police arrested 24-year-old Zackary Harvey last week after they say, he tricked a group of hunters into believing he was...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
