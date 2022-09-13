ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RG&E is being penalized $900,000 for missing its bill service quality metric. Just yesterday we told you about a $7,600 bill that a Hilton man received. He had no luck getting through to anyone at customer service who could help explain the massive bill so, he came to News10NBC for help. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke called RG&E on his behalf and the utility realized he not only did he not owe that amount—he was owed more than a $1,100 credit.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO