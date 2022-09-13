ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Upcoming COVID booster clinics in Seneca County

WATERLOO, N.Y. – The Seneca County Health Department is offering Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Health Department at 2465 Bonadent Drive, Suite 3 Waterloo. Register here. Call 315-539-1920. October 14th, 2022. 1:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Moderna and Pfrizer bivalent booster dose vaccination. Registration for this clinic is not...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

No more Brady Checks in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — There’s been a change in the pistol permit process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on Sept. 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Coronavirus
Rochester, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Health
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Appointments available for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Monroe County

Free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are being offered in Monroe County beginning this week, County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. The Monroe County Department of Public Health will also be offering bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall. “The bivalent vaccine offers...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Monroe County Reaches 2,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Monroe County has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state health department website confirms 2,002 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Nearly 1,700 of the dead were county residents. Meantime, COVID hospitalizations have ticked up in the past few days, with 204 people...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

City seeks community input on creating an improved website

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester is improving its website with feedback from community members. People who live, work, or go to school in the city can fill out an online survey about what kind of services they want to see on the www.cityofrochester.gov website.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Booster#Health Clinics#Linus Covid#General Health#Mcdph#Omicron
WHEC TV-10

RG&E penalized $900,000 for missing bill service quality metric

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — RG&E is being penalized $900,000 for missing its bill service quality metric. Just yesterday we told you about a $7,600 bill that a Hilton man received. He had no luck getting through to anyone at customer service who could help explain the massive bill so, he came to News10NBC for help. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke called RG&E on his behalf and the utility realized he not only did he not owe that amount—he was owed more than a $1,100 credit.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Booster shots available ahead of possible fall COVID surge

Rochester, N.Y. — COVID cases have been steady in Monroe County, but as with any respiratory illness, Dr. Ann Falsey at URMC said, it is expected that COVID-19 could surge when the weather gets cooler. "What we have seen the previous two winters is that cases did increase during...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHEC TV-10

Bob Morgan suing over ownership rights of Orchard View Senior Apartments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bob morgan is back in court but this time he’s the plaintiff. His company, the Robert Morgan Limited Partnership is suing developer Angelo Ingrassia and another company. The court case is all over the ownership stake in the Greece Orchard View Senior Apartments. See...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police warn hunters after man impersonates DEC officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Hunting season is around the corner, and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning hunters to watch out for people pretending to be officers. Police arrested 24-year-old Zackary Harvey last week after they say, he tricked a group of hunters into believing he was...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy