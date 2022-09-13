Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
BBC
Tucker Carlson: Anger after Fox News host says British civilised India
An American TV anchor is drawing the ire of Indians for suggesting that the British had civilised India. Tucker Carlson from Fox News channel claimed that India had not produced any architectural marvels after British rule ended. The anchor made the statement during a show on Queen Elizabeth II who...
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
BBC
Ukraine counter-offensive won't change Russia's plans – Putin
Ukraine's recent counter-offensive will not change Russia's plans, Vladimir Putin has said in his first public comments on the matter. In a remarkable feat, Ukrainian forces say they captured over 8,000 sq km (3,088 sq miles) in six days in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. But Mr Putin said he was...
BBC
Round-up: Zelensky in freed city, while Scholz says Putin remains undaunted
As Ukraine continued to wage its counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the newly recaptured north-eastern city of Izyum on Wednesday. During his visit to the city, a key logistics hub, Mr Zelensky thanked troops and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony. He pledged that the Ukrainian flag would return...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
U.K.・
BBC
Ukraine President Zelensky involved in car accident but 'not seriously hurt'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesman has revealed. A passenger car collided with the presidential vehicle and his escort in the capital Kyiv, Sergii Nykyforov said in a short statement. "The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he...
BBC
Ukraine war: Who is winning?
Ukrainian forces have made rapid gains in recent days, retaking large areas from Russia. Russia says it's regrouping - and its forces still hold about a fifth of the country. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, surrounding the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It also launched attacks in the south, east and north of the country.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Inside freed city and Russia's prison recruits
Ukrainians have been celebrating their recapture of the north-eastern city of Izyum, one of the highlights of their counter-offensive that has marked a new phase in the war. But on Thursday, evidence began to emerge of the damage inflicted by Russian troops during their five-month occupation. The BBC's Orla Guerin,...
BBC
Queue for Queen's lying-in-state reopens after seven hours
The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall has reopened after entry was officially paused for seven hours, the government has said. But mourners have been warned to expect waiting times of at least 19-and-a-half hours and cold overnight temperatures. Despite the official statement people told...
BBC
Ukraine war: Mass exhumations at Izyum forest graves site
In a pine forest at the edge of Izyum the stench of death filled the air as a mass exhumation got under way. The earth is giving up its secrets. Ukrainian officials believe war crimes have been committed, which they are determined to document. Around 100 Ukrainian emergency service workers...
BBC
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: An increasingly unequal relationship
Think of a giant pendulum that's swinging, ever so slowly, to and fro. It's been happening for centuries here. It swings one way and Russia looks west towards Europe, and the country sees itself as an undeniable part of European civilisation. Other times, the pendulum swings in the opposite direction...
BBC
Wagner Group: Head of Russian mercenary group filmed recruiting in prison
The head of Russia's shadowy Wagner mercenary group has appeared in leaked footage attempting to recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine. In filmed footage, verified by the BBC, Yevgeniy Prigozhin can be seen addressing a large group of detainees. Mr Prigozhin told prisoners their sentences would be commuted in exchange...
BBC
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
BBC
Ben Wallace and Alister Jack stand guard over Queen's coffin
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack have been taking part in the vigil around the Queen's coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. The two cabinet members took their positions side-by-side, dressed in dark uniforms, on Thursday afternoon. Both politicians are members of the Royal...
U.K.・
BBC
Train drivers set to resume strikes in October
Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands. Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October. Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of...
BBC
I had to get address to King Charles III right, Sir Lindsay Hoyle says
The House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said addressing the King on behalf of MPs "was an amazing thing to have done". The Chorley MP addressed His Majesty at Westminster Hall on Monday, offering condolences and speaking of the late Queen's wisdom, kindness and humour. He said he...
