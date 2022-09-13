ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League fixtures: How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are here as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.
UEFA
ESPN

Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
MLS
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are back from an unexpected 8 day layoff, and are playing the second of back-to-back UEFA Champions League matches. This time the opponent is Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund. Never fear, our group of writers from Bitter and Blue, City Xtra, and City Report are here to give our predictions for the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer-Mourinho urges Roma forwards to be 'mean'

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho called on his strikers to shake off the "playmaker bug" and focus on scoring goals after his side beat HJK Helsinki 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but passed up several chances to inflict a heavier defeat.
SOCCER
BBC

G﻿uardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
PREMIER LEAGUE

