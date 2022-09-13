Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Club announces Super Raffle results
CAMDEN — Camden Rotary Club’s annual cash Super Raffle concluded this month, awarding the top prize of $1,500 to a Connecticut resident, $1,000 to the California-based son of Camden residents, and $500 to an entrant from Camden. The raffle raised nearly $17,000 to help finance grants for local...
penbaypilot.com
It’s Time For Satellite Rotary Cornhole!
The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. This is a family-fun way to throw bags and score points, win cash and support local organizations addressing food insecurity...
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Approves Senior Living Facility
After a public hearing, the Wiscasset Planning Board approved an application to redevelop the Wiscasset Primary School at 146 Gardiner Road into a senior housing facility operated by Optimus Senior Living on Monday, Sept. 12. The project, first announced in November 2021, will consist of approximately 100 living units, which...
penbaypilot.com
Troop 200 Scout leader joins others in completing Leave No Trace training
“Matthew, Heidi, Ryan and I went to Camp Yawgoog in Rhode Island to take part in Scouting’s ‘Leave No Trace Trainer’ course so we can bring the valuable training course to our local Scouting units and Scouting units districts here in Maine,” said Shelley Connolly, of Pittsfield. “This program allows us to have the opportunity to impart essential ‘Leave No Trace’ principles to educate troop Outdoor Ethic Guides and for Scouts to potentially earn the Outdoor Ethics Awareness Award.”
penbaypilot.com
Learn How to Design a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit Workshop on Oct. 21
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m–4 p.m. ET at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
penbaypilot.com
Sustainability in Business professional development program offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
Ann Bixler, obituary
CAMDEN — Ann Blain Bixler died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, just 10 days past her 93rd birthday, in the Courtyard at Quarry Hill with family by her side. There was no long illness, and she had a summer complete with Canadian family visiting after a long Covid delay, a wonderful Bay Chamber concert, and a 93rd birthday party complete with chocolate cake, so she just decided to go out on a high note.
penbaypilot.com
Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch
ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
WMTW
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
penbaypilot.com
Break out of the bubble, Camden
After six years of serving on the Camden Select Board it’s refreshing to be outside of the select board “bubble.” Watching the meetings (and I watch all of them) from afar reminds me of goals that I had while on the board. Often, the day to day issues become so overwhelming – you get stuck in a bubble and lose some perspective.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
penbaypilot.com
Saturday flu clinics offered through Pen Bay Medical Center
ROCKPORT — Three Pen Bay Medical Center practices will offer Saturday flu clinics for patients at the Beebe Health Center, located at 15 Anchor Drive in Rockport. Clinics will be held Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, between 9 a.m. and noon, by appointment only. Participating...
penbaypilot.com
Spencer Eugene Smith, obituary
THOMASTON — Spencer Eugene Smith was born on July 8, 1946, in Houlton, Maine to Obed and Madge (Hogan) Smith. He died after a long illness on September 14, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by loved ones. Spencer was a graduate of the SMVTI Culinary...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 1-7. Jeffrey J. Harvey, 61, of Jackson, probation violation in Thorndike July 4, 2018, 60 days in jail and probation partially revoked. Steven E. Pomerleau, 52, of Unity, criminal mischief in Troy Dec. 5, dismissed; domestic...
wabi.tv
West Virginia man offers thanks to first responders who helped him, his dogs after Maine crash
OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are still on the lookout for one hunting dog that got loose after a crash on the turnpike Wednesday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile 14 northbound in Ogunquit. TV5 spoke with 38-year-old William Funkhouser of West Virginia who says he was on his...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston responders called to the Town Forest two Tuesdays in a row
THOMASTON — For the second Tuesday in a row, Thomaston Fire, EMS, and Police have responded to the Town Forest in order to search for an individual. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, a drone, a K9, and a 4-wheeler were all put to use in the Thomaston Town Forest as personnel searched for a missing person. Initially reported as a mental health check at approximately 5:30 p.m., Thomaston police and fire department began searching around the former F&A building on Route 1 before relocating to the Town Forest.
