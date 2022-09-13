ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Billboards placed in Texas, 6 other states advertise California as a safe harbor for abortion

TEXAS — The state of California has placed billboards in seven of the most restrictive states when it comes to access to abortion care. That includes the Lone Star State. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that these billboards provide information for women who are seeking abortions in these “anti-freedom states.” He reiterated that the state of California will defend women’s rights to make decisions about their own health.
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Is Marijuana Decriminalization A Campaign Issue?

Marijuana decriminalization could become a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming elections, especially when 55% of Texans strongly support the recreational use of marijuana and 72% strongly support the medical use of that drug to treat or to help to treat illnesses. Like most Texan voters, retired Army...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind Bars

Governor Abbott with Fort Worth police officersScreenshot from Twitter. This past Wednesday, Texas Governor was in Fort Worth campaigning for his re-election as voters cast their ballot in November 2022. Governor Greg Abbott was in a press conference along with Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez who endorsed the Governor, as well as Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, Senator Kelly Hancock, and Representative Phil King.
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least...
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
Austin resident $5 million richer after lottery win

AUSTIN, Texas — The winning ticket for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, Casino Millions, landed in the hands of an Austin resident. The anonymous winner got to collect $5 million in lottery earnings. The prized ticket was located at the Star Shop on 5801 N. Interstate 35. Casino Millions...
