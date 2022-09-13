Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Billboards placed in Texas, 6 other states advertise California as a safe harbor for abortion
TEXAS — The state of California has placed billboards in seven of the most restrictive states when it comes to access to abortion care. That includes the Lone Star State. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that these billboards provide information for women who are seeking abortions in these “anti-freedom states.” He reiterated that the state of California will defend women’s rights to make decisions about their own health.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Is Marijuana Decriminalization A Campaign Issue?
Marijuana decriminalization could become a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming elections, especially when 55% of Texans strongly support the recreational use of marijuana and 72% strongly support the medical use of that drug to treat or to help to treat illnesses. Like most Texan voters, retired Army...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind Bars
Governor Abbott with Fort Worth police officersScreenshot from Twitter. This past Wednesday, Texas Governor was in Fort Worth campaigning for his re-election as voters cast their ballot in November 2022. Governor Greg Abbott was in a press conference along with Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez who endorsed the Governor, as well as Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, Senator Kelly Hancock, and Representative Phil King.
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least...
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Can a Fetus Commute? How the New Abortion Laws in Texas Are Causing a Fight in the HOV Lane
If you are pregnant when you are commuting in the larger cities in Texas, is the child you are carrying considered a passenger? Some women in Texas are saying yes and fighting tickets they have been issued. According to the Texas Tribune, Brandy Bottone is a pregnant woman in the...
With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."
Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Assistance After North Texas Flooding
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved his request for a disaster declaration in communities affected by the recent flooding in North Texas. "This disaster declaration ensures Texans impacted by last month's flooding are able to receive the support and assistance needed to...
Families of transgender children continue to be investigated, even after moving out of Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Investigations into transgender children and whether they’re receiving gender-affirming care are continuing in Texas. They began in February, when Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families who may be providing gender-affirming care. Amber Lee Green has been dealing...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
KWTX
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin resident $5 million richer after lottery win
AUSTIN, Texas — The winning ticket for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, Casino Millions, landed in the hands of an Austin resident. The anonymous winner got to collect $5 million in lottery earnings. The prized ticket was located at the Star Shop on 5801 N. Interstate 35. Casino Millions...
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
